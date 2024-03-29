I'm in NY and My Colleagues Are in London—I Tried the $69 Flats They Sold Me On
When I think about summer, I think about my collection of effortless slip-on sandals. Nothing feels better than slipping into a good pair of shoes that take seconds to put on and remind me of a trip to the South of France. It's the type of shoe that I can never get enough of. Not only is it easy to fit into my already-packed closet, but it easily melts into my wardrobe as I go from spring to summer.
At Who What Wear, we have a team that sits in the U.S. and another that dominates the London scene. When a shopping item really resonates with both of us, that means we're onto something. The UK team let us know about how much they're all loving a particular pair of simple flats, and I immediately had to try out a pair for myself. One quick order, and they're now on my feet as I prepare my wardrobe for summer.
My first question whenever I buy into a new pair of shoes is, “Will they be comfortable?” With this pair, there was no breaking-in time needed. I stepped out and immediately felt like I was walking on a cloud, exactly how I like it.
Shop the buzzworthy Nordsrom flats:
I picked them out in black because I know I can wear them on the daily.
Shop more flat sandals I'm eyeing from Nordstrom:
Tributes have been a go-to among the style set for over a decade.
I've been thinking about these for so long it might be time to go for it.
If you don't already own a pair of shoes like this, you're missing out.
Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.