I'm in NY and My Colleagues Are in London—I Tried the $69 Flats They Sold Me On

By Sierra Mayhew
When I think about summer, I think about my collection of effortless slip-on sandals. Nothing feels better than slipping into a good pair of shoes that take seconds to put on and remind me of a trip to the South of France. It's the type of shoe that I can never get enough of. Not only is it easy to fit into my already-packed closet, but it easily melts into my wardrobe as I go from spring to summer.

At Who What Wear, we have a team that sits in the U.S. and another that dominates the London scene. When a shopping item really resonates with both of us, that means we're onto something. The UK team let us know about how much they're all loving a particular pair of simple flats, and I immediately had to try out a pair for myself. One quick order, and they're now on my feet as I prepare my wardrobe for summer.

My first question whenever I buy into a new pair of shoes is, “Will they be comfortable?” With this pair, there was no breaking-in time needed. I stepped out and immediately felt like I was walking on a cloud, exactly how I like it.

Shop the buzzworthy Nordsrom flats:

Carolina Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Carolina Slide Sandal

This bright-orange pair immediately caught my eye.

Carolina Slide Sandal
Nordstrom
Carolina Slide Sandal

I picked them out in black because I know I can wear them on the daily.

flat slide sandals
Nordstrom
Carolina Slide Sandal

Although, I think I end up wearing my brown sandals the most.

flat slide sandals
Nordstrom
Carolina Slide Sandal

Metallics aren't going anywhere.

flat slide sandals
Nordstrom
Carolina Slide Sandal

White is always a classic.

Shop more flat sandals I'm eyeing from Nordstrom:

Tribute Nu Pieds Slide Sandal
Saint Laurent
Tribute Slide Sandal

Tributes have been a go-to among the style set for over a decade.

Linx Slide Sandal
Open Edit
Linx Slide Sandal

The texture is incredible.

Leanna Slide Sandal
Dolce Vita
Leanna Slide Sandal

I'm obsessed with the minimalist strappy look.

The Halie Bow Sandal
Katy Perry
The Halie Bow Sandal

Katy Perry's shoe collection has been killing it lately.

Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal
Tory Burch
Double-T Leather Sport Slide Sandal

I've been wearing Tory Burch sandals for decades.

Pacifico Slide Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Pacifico Slide Sandal

I like when my shoe collection matches my jewelry.

Sofia Bow Slide Sandal
Stuart Weitzman
Sofia Bow Slide Sandal

Stuart Weitzman shoes are famous for being comfortable.

Worth Slingback Sandal
Jack Rogers
Worth Slingback Sandal

Absolutely incredible.

Rosa Slide Sandal
ATP Atelier
Rosa Slide Sandal

These make me want to book a flight immediately.

Linques Flip Flop
Jeffrey Campbell
Linques Flip Flop

I've been thinking about these for so long it might be time to go for it.

Alayta Ankle Strap Sandal
Kaanas
Alayta Ankle Strap Sandal

I see gold as a neutral.

Classic Flip Flop
Tory Burch
Classic Flip Flop

If you're buying into the thong sandal trend, I'd start here.

Chai Sandal
Seychelles
Chai Sandal

I can just tell you'll get a lot of support out of this pair of shoes.

Marris Ankle Strap Sandal
Marc Fisher
Marris Ankle Strap Sandal

A nod to the Greek goddesses.

Lilian Slingback Sandal
Linea Paolo
Lilian Slingback Sandal

I wore these sandals so much last summer.

Corinth Gladiator Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Corinth Gladiator Sandal

I'm here for a good pair of gladiators.

Patos Leather Sandal
Tory Burch
Patos Leather Sandal

Now, this is something special.

Daphine Slingback Sandal
MIA
Daphine Slingback Sandal

People will ask where you got these.

Tiare Slingback Sandal
OluKai
Tiare Slingback Sandal

Slingbacks that sit comfortably are the goal.

The Boardwalk Post Slide Sandal
Madewell
The Boardwalk Post Slide Sandal

If you don't already own a pair of shoes like this, you're missing out.

Taylor Slingback Flip Flop
Naturalizer
Taylor Slingback Flip Flop

I just got a silver anklet to pair with this.

Ellis Slide Sandal
Rag & Bone
Ellis Slide Sandal

Classic.

Venezia Strappy Slide Sandal
MIA
Venezia Strappy Slide Sandal

This incredible pair reminds me of Bottega Veneta.

Off the Grid Strappy Sandal
Seychelles
Off the Grid Strappy Sandal

I need these in my life.

Izzie Knot Slide Sandal
Loeffler Randall
Izzie Knot Slide Sandal

How beautiful is this pair?

Sierra Mayhew
Associate Editor

Sierra Mayhew was always destined to work in fashion, but she didn't know it at first. Growing up with no choice but to wear a rotation of school uniforms and activewear, her love for fashion really blossomed when she moved away for college and was able to finally define her very own personal style. Shortly thereafter, she interned at Elle magazine and instantly knew that editorial was for her. After graduating from the University of Notre Dame, she worked for ShopBazaar, contributing regularly to Bazaar.com, and finally made her way to Who What Wear, where she is an associate editor. When she’s not working, you can catch her always trying to catch a flight, rollerblading through New York City traffic, or exploring the latest luxury vintage boutique.

