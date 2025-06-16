Believe It Or Not, This Is The Expensive-Looking Shoe Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With White Pants

During the fall and winter, burgundy was literally everywhere. It was the leading color trend for clothing, accessories, and yes, shoes. Now, we’re not shivering in the cold anymore, but rather drenched in the sun’s heat, but that doesn't mean that the deep hue is “out” for summer. On the contrary, it’s very much “in” and actress Nico Parker is one of the first to show us. She was spotted in NYC on the way to a press junket appearance at NBC studios, wearing a pair of Loewe wine-colored pumps that paired gorgeously with her white flowy pants—easy and chic, if you ask me.

Rather than putting burgundy tones in a box, Parker showed us that it’s undoubtedly a summer shade too, and I've noticed that other celebs and influencers alike have been seen sporting burgundy shoes with their outfits in recent weeks. Her look includes neutrals such as black and army green, and the pumps and white pants instantly elevate her look to an expensive-looking summer outfit. The white pants and burgundy shoes combination is the new cool girl uniform for summer—trust me.

Keep scrolling to find your pair of wine-colored shoes to upgrade your summer looks.

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Nico Parker: Loewe Toy 45 Leather Mules ($990)

Shop the Look

Shop More Burgundy Shoes