Believe It Or Not, This Is The Expensive-Looking Shoe Color Trend Fashion People Are Wearing With White Pants

By
published
in News

During the fall and winter, burgundy was literally everywhere. It was the leading color trend for clothing, accessories, and yes, shoes. Now, we’re not shivering in the cold anymore, but rather drenched in the sun’s heat, but that doesn't mean that the deep hue is “out” for summer. On the contrary, it’s very much “in” and actress Nico Parker is one of the first to show us. She was spotted in NYC on the way to a press junket appearance at NBC studios, wearing a pair of Loewe wine-colored pumps that paired gorgeously with her white flowy pants—easy and chic, if you ask me.

Rather than putting burgundy tones in a box, Parker showed us that it’s undoubtedly a summer shade too, and I've noticed that other celebs and influencers alike have been seen sporting burgundy shoes with their outfits in recent weeks. Her look includes neutrals such as black and army green, and the pumps and white pants instantly elevate her look to an expensive-looking summer outfit. The white pants and burgundy shoes combination is the new cool girl uniform for summer—trust me.

Keep scrolling to find your pair of wine-colored shoes to upgrade your summer looks.

Nicole Parker wearing a black tank top, white pants, and burgundy shoes in NYC

(Image credit: Raymond Hall/Getty Images)

On Nico Parker: Loewe Toy 45 Leather Mules ($990)

Shop the Look

Woman wearing an olive green leather jacket
The Frankie Shop
Enora Faux Leather Jacket

Woman wearing black tank top
Co
Jersey Tank Top

Woman wearing white pants and sheer button down shirt
GAP × DÔEN
High Rise Pleated Trousers

Toy 45 Leather Mules
Loewe
Toy 45 Leather Mules

Shop More Burgundy Shoes

Burgundy Loewe heel
Loewe
Toy Pumps in Goatskin

Prudence Calf Hair Ballet Flats
Reformation
Prudence Calf Hair Ballet Flats

Glove Leather Ballet Flats
Proenza Schouler
Glove Leather Ballet Flats

Buckle Mary Janes
ZARA
Buckle Mary Janes

Liisa Leather Pumps
The Row
Liisa Leather Pumps

Pointed Toe Slingback Pump
MANGO
Pointed Toe Slingback Pumps

Pointed-Toe Patent Leather Ballet Flats
Bottega Veneta
Pointed-Toe Patent Leather Ballet Flats

Patent Effect Ballet Flats
ZARA
Patent Effect Ballet Flats

Burgundy pointed toe heels
Schutz
Lexi Lo Pointed Toe Pumps

Jil Sander Slingback Heels
Jil Sander
Slingback Heels

Bb 70 Suede Pumps
MANOLO BLAHNIK
BB 70 Suede Pumps

Burgundy loafers

G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafer

Trustee Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Trustee Pumps

Kerane Marcellus
Associate Fashion Editor

Kerane Marcellus is a New York-based writer. She joined the Who What Wear team in 2025 after writing for Essence Magazine and freelancing for a number of other arts and culture publications. Fashion is a form of expression that she encourages everyone to take part in. There is no right or wrong in getting dressed! When she's not writing, she's reading in the park or gallery hopping in the city.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸