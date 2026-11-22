Whenever I'm in the market for petite styling inspiration, it's Nicola Coughlan I turn to first. With a well-honed rotation of smart staples, including excellent jeans, sharp tailoring and a consistently chic selection of shoes, she's mastered the art of a considered capsule wardrobe. So, when she stepped out in London this week wearing a particularly chic jeans-and-shoes combination, I was quick to take note.
Opting for a floor-skimming pair of wide-leg jeans in a rich mid-blue wash, Nicola paired her denim with an equally considered shoe choice: sleek, pointed-toe heels. Whilst the added height is an obvious draw for petite dressers, it's the elongated toe that really makes this pairing work, creating a lengthening effect through the leg and bringing a polished finish to the wider silhouette.
Completing the look with another of her wardrobe staples, Nicola layered a black single-breasted blazer over a simple white T-shirt, adding black sunglasses for good measure. I particularly like how the movement of the wide-leg denim brings a sense of ease to the otherwise tailored ensemble, while the pointed heels lend just the right amount of refinement.
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A lesson in making a few well-chosen staples work harder, Nicola's outfit is all the inspiration I need to revisit this particularly flattering pairing. Read on to discover the wide-leg jeans and pointed-toe heels I'd recommend to recreate her look.
Shop Wide-Leg Jeans and Pointed-Toe Heels:
H&M
Wide High Waist Jeans
These also come in 26 other colourways.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Wide Leg Jeans
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Zara
Comfort High-Waist Wide-Leg Jeans
High-waisted, wide-leg trousers will never go out of style.
Mango
High-Waisted Wideleg Jeans
Style these with pointed-toe heels to make your legs go on and on.
MANGO
Pointed-Toe Heeled Shoe
In my opinion, every great wardrobe begins with the perfect pair of black heels.
Saint Laurent
Guermantes Slingback Pumps in Patent Leather
Style these with jeans or pair them with a knee-length skirt.
Reiss
Leather Slingback High-Heel Court Shoes
These come in high and mid-heel finishes.
Zara
Heeled Shoes With Metallic Buckle
The slingback shoe trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.