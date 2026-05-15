Jeans and White Trainers Never Fail—Here's How Off-Duty Celebs Are Styling Them From the Airport to the Streets

You can still wear white trainers with jeans—here's how the coolest celebs in Cannes are styling the pairing now.

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Poppy Delevingne wears white trainers with straight-leg jeans and a leather jacket in Cannes.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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Jeans and white trainers go together like salt and pepper—they’re one of those styling combinations that never really date. Now, of course, the exact way we wear them evolves from season to season, and the chicest take on the pairing has just arrived fresh from Cannes, courtesy of model Poppy Delevingne.

Stepping out in a pair of long-line straight-leg jeans, Poppy leaned into the denim silhouette that fashion people are backing hardest right now. Forget cropped jeans, which so many of us instinctively reach for once temperatures rise, or the barrel-leg styles that dominated last summer—this season, it’s all about relaxed, '90s-inspired straight legs.

And whilst slim-sole trainers are still having a major moment, Poppy took a more timeless, and arguably far more comfortable, approach, opting for classic gum-sole white trainers to carry her from the airport straight into the glamour of the South of France.

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Poppy Delevingne wears white trainers with straight-leg jeans and a leather jacket in Cannes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

To complete the look, she layered on a striped knit, a leather jacket and a rich cognac-toned shoulder bag. With her jeans softly pooling over the tops of her trainers, Poppy's look was relaxed, understated and perfectly suited to Cannes’ elegant atmosphere.

Re-convinced that jeans and white trainers are a combination worth relying on? Scroll on to discover my favourite pairs of each below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.