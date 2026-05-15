Jeans and white trainers go together like salt and pepper—they’re one of those styling combinations that never really date. Now, of course, the exact way we wear them evolves from season to season, and the chicest take on the pairing has just arrived fresh from Cannes, courtesy of model Poppy Delevingne.
Stepping out in a pair of long-line straight-leg jeans, Poppy leaned into the denim silhouette that fashion people are backing hardest right now. Forget cropped jeans, which so many of us instinctively reach for once temperatures rise, or the barrel-leg styles that dominated last summer—this season, it’s all about relaxed, '90s-inspired straight legs.
And whilst slim-sole trainers are still having a major moment, Poppy took a more timeless, and arguably far more comfortable, approach, opting for classic gum-sole white trainers to carry her from the airport straight into the glamour of the South of France.
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To complete the look, she layered on a striped knit, a leather jacket and a rich cognac-toned shoulder bag. With her jeans softly pooling over the tops of her trainers, Poppy's look was relaxed, understated and perfectly suited to Cannes’ elegant atmosphere.
Re-convinced that jeans and white trainers are a combination worth relying on? Scroll on to discover my favourite pairs of each below.
Shop White Trainers and Jeans:
Reebok
Club C 85 Vintage Women's Sneakers
Shop the trainers Poppy loves.
H&M
Straight High Waist Ankle Jeans
These come up a little small, so consider sizing up.
Adidas
Stan Smith Lo Pro Perforated Leather Sneakers
These low-profile trainers are so easy to style with jeans and tailored trousers.
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Long Jeans
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Chloe
Kick Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
The elasticated trainer trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Marks & Spencer
High Waisted Straight Leg Jeans
High-waisted, straight-leg jeans will never go out of style.
Adidas
Japan W Perforated Leather Sneakers
Fashion people keep coming back to Adidas's Japan trainers.
Mango
Matilda High-Rise Straight Jeans
These have a slightly slouchy fit, for a relaxed finish.
Dries Van Noten
Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers
Wear these with straight-leg jeans all summer long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.