I Always Thought This Shoe Trend Looked "Cheap"—Amal Clooney Just Changed My Mind

I’ll admit it: I’ve always been a little wary of white heels. One wrong step onto grass or a light scrape against a wall and suddenly they look scuffed, tired and—dare I say it—cheap. Because of that, I’ve historically kept my distance. Still, I couldn’t deny that whenever I have spotted the style on someone else, I found myself admiring the fresh lift it brought to an outfit. In fact, no other shoe shade has quite the same ability to add instant lightness to an ensemble.
This week, Amal Clooney made the strongest case yet for divisive shoes. Arriving at the start of the Venice Film Festival, she stepped out in the very trend I’ve been debating for years: a pair of white slingbacks. Clooney styled hers with a butter yellow, calf-grazing dress, leaning into a soft and pretty palette that perfectly complemented her equally airy shoes.
Often reserved for brides, white heels, with their versatile neutral finish, prove surprisingly wearable beyond the aisle. Clooney’s look is proof, as the shoes held their own against the notoriously tricky shade of pale yellow. Beyond this pairing, this fresh shade pairs easily with classic denim, as well as black, warm browns and jewel tones.
So yes, white heels require a little more TLC to stay pristine, but when they are looked after, the payoff is worth it. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best white slingback heels to channel Clooney’s elegant look.
Shop White Slingback Heels:
Mango
Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes
The kitten heels design adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
H&M
Kitten-Heeled Pointed Slingbacks
These also come in black, dark brown and burgundy.
Reformation
Wrenley Heeled Slingback
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Jimmy Choo
Amel 50 Heels
Jimmy Choo's drop heel designs are a fashion person's favourites.
Charles & Keith
Curtis Pointed-Toe Kitten-Heel Slingback Pumps
Style with a butter yellow dress or pair these with your favourite jeans.
Prada
Patent Leather Slingback Pumps
While I love these in the light ivory shade, they also come in black.
Proenza Schouler
Slash Leather Slingback Pumps
The fresh white design makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Aquazzura
Tati 85 Satin Slingback Sandals
There's something inherently luxurious about a glossy satin shoe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.