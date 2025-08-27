I Always Thought This Shoe Trend Looked "Cheap"—Amal Clooney Just Changed My Mind

I thought I'd made up my mind, but one Amal appearance at Venice Film Festival was all it took to soften my stance.

Amal and George Clooney walk outside in Venice. Amal wears a butter yellow halter-neck dress with white slingback heels. George wears a black polo top with white trousers and brown suede loafers.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
I’ll admit it: I’ve always been a little wary of white heels. One wrong step onto grass or a light scrape against a wall and suddenly they look scuffed, tired and—dare I say it—cheap. Because of that, I’ve historically kept my distance. Still, I couldn’t deny that whenever I have spotted the style on someone else, I found myself admiring the fresh lift it brought to an outfit. In fact, no other shoe shade has quite the same ability to add instant lightness to an ensemble.

This week, Amal Clooney made the strongest case yet for divisive shoes. Arriving at the start of the Venice Film Festival, she stepped out in the very trend I’ve been debating for years: a pair of white slingbacks. Clooney styled hers with a butter yellow, calf-grazing dress, leaning into a soft and pretty palette that perfectly complemented her equally airy shoes.

Amal and George Clooney walk outside in Venice. Amal wears a butter yellow halter-neck dress with white slingback heels. George wears a black polo top with white trousers and brown suede loafers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Often reserved for brides, white heels, with their versatile neutral finish, prove surprisingly wearable beyond the aisle. Clooney’s look is proof, as the shoes held their own against the notoriously tricky shade of pale yellow. Beyond this pairing, this fresh shade pairs easily with classic denim, as well as black, warm browns and jewel tones.

So yes, white heels require a little more TLC to stay pristine, but when they are looked after, the payoff is worth it. Keep scrolling for my edit of the best white slingback heels to channel Clooney’s elegant look.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

