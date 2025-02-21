You Can’t Beat Comfy Flats, But These Chic Heels Will Be Everywhere This Spring
Once early spring’s drizzly days give way to clear blue skies and real warmth, I celebrate in the only way I know how—by stepping into a chic pair of shoes without sparing a thought for their weather practicality. The pair I’m most excited to bring back into rotation? Without a doubt, a set of white slingback heels.
There’s something undeniably fresh about a white shoe. Crisp and clean-looking, it acts as a bright yet neutral foundation that instantly lifts an outfit without veering into statement territory. It’s the kind of shoe that feels inherently spring-ready, offering a subtle nod to the season’s lightness without requiring a full embrace of bold colour.
Styling-wise, white slingbacks are delightfully versatile. Naturally, they complement floaty dresses and structured miniskirts, but I also find they work just as well with more grounded staples, like straight-leg jeans or wide-leg trousers.
Of course, as with all white accessories, their charm lies in their pristine appearance. To keep them looking their best, they’re best reserved for fair-weather days. But if an inevitable smudge or scuff does occur, don’t panic. Leather pairs can be revived with a quick wipe of a damp cloth, while more stubborn marks might require a visit to a trusted cobbler for a proper refresh.
With their ability to instantly elevate an outfit while embracing the freshness of the new season, white slingback heels are a spring-styling hero. Read on to discover the styles we love the most below.
SHOP WHITE SLINGBACK HEELS:
The short block heel ensures a comfortable stride.
These chic shoes pair as well with an elegant pencil skirt as they do a with baggy jeans.
The slingback detail offers light support to ensure a comfortable fit.
The fresh white shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Prada's white slingback heels are a staple within fashion circles.
These feature a padded footbed to ensure lasting comfort.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
I Swore I'd Never Wear Heels to the Airport, But This Comfy Style Is Surprisingly Travel Approved
Don't knock it till you try it.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I've Banished Ballet Flats in Favor of All These Chic Spring Sneakers
Loads of newness, plus the buzzy style that's *finally* back in stock.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Sabrina Carpenter Made Cropped Pants Look So Elegant With This Classic Heel Trend
The perfect combination.
By Allyson Payer
-
Suddenly, All The Row-Style Girls Are Breaking This Fashion Rule
And you should, too.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sorry, Stilettos, But These '90s-Inspired, Prada-Coded Anti-Flats Are Hot on Your Trail
Consider me converted.
By Eliza Huber
-
I'm a Professional Shopper—These Are the 3 Best Categories From the Nordstrom Winter Sale
These chic pieces are selling out fast.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
These 30 Incredibly Chic Picks From the Nordstrom Winter Sale Scream Cool Girl
Time to up your fashion game.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Hailey Bieber Just Wore a Rich Kitten-Heel Trend That's Worth Swapping Flats For
Well, this is new.
By Allyson Payer