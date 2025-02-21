You Can’t Beat Comfy Flats, But These Chic Heels Will Be Everywhere This Spring

Natalie Munro
By
published
in Features

Once early spring’s drizzly days give way to clear blue skies and real warmth, I celebrate in the only way I know how—by stepping into a chic pair of shoes without sparing a thought for their weather practicality. The pair I’m most excited to bring back into rotation? Without a doubt, a set of white slingback heels.

There’s something undeniably fresh about a white shoe. Crisp and clean-looking, it acts as a bright yet neutral foundation that instantly lifts an outfit without veering into statement territory. It’s the kind of shoe that feels inherently spring-ready, offering a subtle nod to the season’s lightness without requiring a full embrace of bold colour.

Influencer wears white slingbacks.

(Image credit: @lefevrediary)

Styling-wise, white slingbacks are delightfully versatile. Naturally, they complement floaty dresses and structured miniskirts, but I also find they work just as well with more grounded staples, like straight-leg jeans or wide-leg trousers.

Of course, as with all white accessories, their charm lies in their pristine appearance. To keep them looking their best, they’re best reserved for fair-weather days. But if an inevitable smudge or scuff does occur, don’t panic. Leather pairs can be revived with a quick wipe of a damp cloth, while more stubborn marks might require a visit to a trusted cobbler for a proper refresh.

Influencer wears white slingbacks.

(Image credit: @emmanuellek_)

With their ability to instantly elevate an outfit while embracing the freshness of the new season, white slingback heels are a spring-styling hero. Read on to discover the styles we love the most below.

SHOP WHITE SLINGBACK HEELS:

Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps
& Other Stories
Block-Heel Leather Slingback Pumps

The short block heel ensures a comfortable stride.

Amel 50
Jimmy Choo
Amel 50

While I love these in the white, these also come in a light beige shade.

MANGO, Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes - Women | Mango United Kingdom
Mango
Pointed Kitten-Heel Shoes

These chic shoes pair as well with an elegant pencil skirt as they do a with baggy jeans.

The Sharp Cutout Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps
Toteme
The Sharp Cutout Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps

The slingback detail offers light support to ensure a comfortable fit.

Patent Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
Zara
Patent Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes

The fresh white shade makes these so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.

Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps
Prada
Brushed Leather Slingback Pumps

Prada's white slingback heels are a staple within fashion circles.

Lolah Ii Nappa Leather Slingback Pump
Ralph Lauren
Nappa Leather Slingback Pumps

These feature a padded footbed to ensure lasting comfort.

Explore More:
Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸