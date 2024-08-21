Sydney Sweeney Wore the Shoe Color Trend That'll Still Be Everywhere in 2025

Shoe color trends often reflect the overarching trends of a given season, but one shoe color trend that comes back around every several years stands alone. It's a neutral, but when it's in the form of shoes, it makes a statement. We've spoken a lot about red, burgundy, and silver shoes as of late, but the shoe color trend Sydney Sweeney just wore in Beverly Hills feels familiar yet still fresh. That trend is white shoes, and long gone are the days when they were just reserved for your wedding day.

Sweeney's shoes were moccasin-inspired platform shoes in a bright shade of white, which she paired with a Celine sweatshirt and matching sweatshorts. Lately, I've seen many fashion people in white shoes both casual and fancy in place of other neutrals, and their outfits benefit greatly because of it. The trend is so popular that I predict we'll all still be wearing white shoes well into 2025, so take my advice and don't hesitate to add a pair to your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see Sweeney and some of her fellow fashion girls in their various white shoes, and then shop some of my favorite pairs.

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Celine Paris Loose Sweatshirt in Cotton Fleece ($1100) and shorts; Celine Monochroms 01 Sunglasses in Acetate ($440); Hey Dude Wally Comf Suede Shoes ($85)

More White Shoe Outfits

Shop Our White Shoe Picks

