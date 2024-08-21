Sydney Sweeney Wore the Shoe Color Trend That'll Still Be Everywhere in 2025

Allyson Payer
Shoe color trends often reflect the overarching trends of a given season, but one shoe color trend that comes back around every several years stands alone. It's a neutral, but when it's in the form of shoes, it makes a statement. We've spoken a lot about red, burgundy, and silver shoes as of late, but the shoe color trend Sydney Sweeney just wore in Beverly Hills feels familiar yet still fresh. That trend is white shoes, and long gone are the days when they were just reserved for your wedding day.

Sweeney's shoes were moccasin-inspired platform shoes in a bright shade of white, which she paired with a Celine sweatshirt and matching sweatshorts. Lately, I've seen many fashion people in white shoes both casual and fancy in place of other neutrals, and their outfits benefit greatly because of it. The trend is so popular that I predict we'll all still be wearing white shoes well into 2025, so take my advice and don't hesitate to add a pair to your wardrobe.

Keep scrolling to see Sweeney and some of her fellow fashion girls in their various white shoes, and then shop some of my favorite pairs.

Sydney Sweeney wearing a sweatshirt, sweatshorts, and white shoes

(Image credit: Diggzy/Shutterstock/Backgrid)

On Sydney Sweeney: Celine Paris Loose Sweatshirt in Cotton Fleece ($1100) and shorts; Celine Monochroms 01 Sunglasses in Acetate ($440); Hey Dude Wally Comf Suede Shoes ($85)

More White Shoe Outfits

Woman wearing pajama pants and white ballet flats

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Girl wearing a white skirt and white shoes

(Image credit: @elizagracehuber)

Girl wearing a burgundy sweater and white mesh shoes

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Woman wearing white slingback shoes

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Shop Our White Shoe Picks

Por Do Sol Flat
Alohas
Por Do Sol Flats

Maddox Slingback Heel
Reformation
Maddox Slingback Heels

Hey Dude, Wally Comf Suede Shoes
Hey Dude
Wally Comf Suede Shoes

Brigitte Mules
Staud
Brigitte Mules

Heeled Mesh Shoes
Mango
Heeled Mesh Shoes

Balla Mesh, White
Dear Frances
Balla Mesh Shoes in White

Classic Loafers
Tory Burch
Classic Loafers

Leonie Soft Ballet Flats
Loeffler Randall
Leonie Soft Ballet Flats

