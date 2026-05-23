Spotted in Cannes: The Elegant Shoe That Makes Your Simple Summer Dress Look Chicest

When the summer heat really sets in, there are few pieces I rely on more than a white cotton dress. Easy, breathable and versatile, it works just as well for office days as it does for alfresco dinners. But while the dress itself is uncomplicated, the styling can totally dictate the mood—and I’ve just landed on the shoe trend that makes a white summer dress look its very chicest.
Rather than leaning into delicate sandals or barely-there heels, I’m increasingly drawn to the sharp sophistication of a black pointed-toe heel. The contrast against the crisp white cotton feels striking in the most elegant way, grounding the lightness of the dress with a polished finish that elevates the entire look. What might initially sound too stark actually creates a refined balance that makes even the simplest summer dress feel far more sophisticated.
And it seems I’m not alone in thinking so. Whilst in Cannes this week, actor Eva Longoria stepped out in the exact combination. Forgoing the expected strappy sandals, she styled her white dress with sleek black pointed-toe heels, introducing the perfect amount of contrast and giving the look a more elevated, evening-ready feel that suited the glamorous setting.
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Finished with oversized sunglasses and a compact black handbag, I'll be emulating Eva's look from here on out. Inspired by her elegant take on warm-weather styling, keep scrolling to shop the best white dresses and black pointed-toe heels to recreate the look for yourself.
Shop White Dresses and Black Pointed-Toe Heels:
H&M
Linen-Blend Slip Dress
Honestly, this looks more expensive than it actually is.
H&M
Pointed-Heel Sandals
The buckle heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Reformation
Kayla Knit Dress
No summer wardrobe is complete without a little white dress.
Arket
Slingback Leather Pumps
The cone heels design lends these such an elevated feel.
COS
Cotton-Silk Tank Dress
Style this with pointed-toe heels to get Eva's look.
Topshop
Angel Heeled Court Shoe
Whilst I love these in black, they also come in four other shades.
Massimo Dutti
Long Matching Linen Blend Dress
The linen-blend composition ensures a lightweight, comfortable fit.
COS
Strap-Detail Heels
I'd easily believe you if you told me these were designer.
Zara
Combined Knit Halter Dress
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.