When the priority is staying warm, there are few styling moves that don't result in a heavy, layered and often dark winter outfit. Whilst there's nothing inherently wrong with this, I do find it refreshing to take a break from the black, grey and navy combinations that seem to happen naturally during the colder months by introducing a little lightness. Not one to experiment with excessive colour or print myself, this winter I'll be taking my styling cues from Hailey Bieber and Jennifer Lawrence, both of whom have made a compelling case for the white coat trend.
Adding brightness in one sleek layer, I spotted Hailey out in New York elevating her black trousers and Reformation shoes with this graceful outerwear trend. Opting for a style rendered in a glossy satin finish and complete with fur-trim detailing, Hailey's coat brought lightness to her otherwise dark look. The crisp white shade lifted the outfit, whilst the luxurious finish and elegant detailing gave it a glamorous feel.
As if I weren't already convinced, I then spotted actor Jennifer using the same coat colour to bring a fresh feel to her jeans-and-tank-top combination. Stepping out in a Dior jacket finished with a plush fur trim, Jennifer tapped into the same understated opulence, demonstrating just how easily a white coat can elevate everyday outfits.
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Capable of bringing a lift to everything from black tailored trousers to your favourite jeans, I think the white coat is one of the most worthwhile outerwear investments to consider this winter. An easy way to introduce a little brightness without straying too far from a classic wardrobe palette. If you're feeling inspired, read on to discover the white coats I'd recommend shopping now.
Shop White Coats:
Zara
Wool Blend Faux Fur Collar Coat
Honestly, I think this looks much more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
The satin composition lends this such a luxurious edge.
Odd Muse
Long 100% Wool Fringe Cardigan
Bundle up in style.
Topshop
Fringe Detail Belted Longline Coat
The fringe fashion trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Forever New
Faux Fur Trim Belted Short Coat
Style this with tailored trousers or dress it down with jeans.
H&M
Wool-Blend Coat
The wool composition ensures a cosy finish.
COS
Brushed Wool Maxi Coat
Nothing brightens up your winter styling like a fresh white coat.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.