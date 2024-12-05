This Is What Fashion People Wear With Sequins so They Don't Look Cheesy

Like it or not, we've entered sequin season, the time of year when the calendar is filled with holiday gatherings and festive events, and we're all shopping for pieces to match the occasions. Chances are a lot of those pieces will include sequins. But the disclaimer is that styling sequins without looking a bit cheesy and over-the-top isn't all that easy. That's why fashion people have a few sequin-styling tricks up their sleeves, and Selena Gomez just wore one of them.

While exiting a talk show appearance in NYC this week, Gomez wore a very sparkly black sequin blazer, and the thing she wore with it to balance it out was a leather miniskirt. A leather piece has an effortless way of toning down bold sequins and giving it a cool edge. So whether it's a leather skirt, pants, jacket, or anything else that you pair with sequins, you can rest assured that you'll avoid any chance of your outfit looking cheesy.

With that, keep scrolling to shop a few standout sequined and leather pieces to wear together.

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Chanel jacket and dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Sequin Pieces

J.Crew Mariner Jersey Lady Jacket With Sequins $128 $78 SHOP NOW

Banana Republic Stretch-Sequin Maxi Dress $200 $120 SHOP NOW

Zara Sequined Blazer $90 SHOP NOW

Reformation Lisa Knit Top $128 SHOP NOW

BlankNYC Party Time Skirt $98 SHOP NOW

Shop Leather Pieces

Reformation x Veda Carla Leather Skirt $248 SHOP NOW

Mango Faux Leather Sleeveless Minidress $80 SHOP NOW

Agolde Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Leather Blend Pants $298 SHOP NOW