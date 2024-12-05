This Is What Fashion People Wear With Sequins so They Don't Look Cheesy
Like it or not, we've entered sequin season, the time of year when the calendar is filled with holiday gatherings and festive events, and we're all shopping for pieces to match the occasions. Chances are a lot of those pieces will include sequins. But the disclaimer is that styling sequins without looking a bit cheesy and over-the-top isn't all that easy. That's why fashion people have a few sequin-styling tricks up their sleeves, and Selena Gomez just wore one of them.
While exiting a talk show appearance in NYC this week, Gomez wore a very sparkly black sequin blazer, and the thing she wore with it to balance it out was a leather miniskirt. A leather piece has an effortless way of toning down bold sequins and giving it a cool edge. So whether it's a leather skirt, pants, jacket, or anything else that you pair with sequins, you can rest assured that you'll avoid any chance of your outfit looking cheesy.
With that, keep scrolling to shop a few standout sequined and leather pieces to wear together.
On Selena Gomez: Chanel jacket and dress; Christian Louboutin shoes
Shop Sequin Pieces
Shop Leather Pieces
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Selena Gomez Wore the Casual Winter Flats L.A. Girls Swear By
She gets it.
By Allyson Payer
-
Selena Gomez's Jeans Outfit Looks Ultra-Rich Because of This Simple Reason
Your closet needs this trend.
By Allyson Payer
-
Forget Bombers—Stylish Women in L.A. and Paris Much Prefer This Elegant Jacket Trend
Jennifer Lawrence included.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Demure—Kim, Selena, and Kylie Wore This NSFW Trend to the "West Coast Met Gala"
Thongs! Bustiers! Corsets!
By Eliza Huber
-
Selena Gomez Just Wore the Elegant Shoes My Petite Colleague Says Looks Best With Wide-Leg Pants
A combination to wear on repeat.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen
Don't say we didn't warn you.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
PSA: Selena Gomez's Trendy Banana Republic Jeans Are Now on Sale for Black Friday ($72!)
But not for long.
By Drew Elovitz
-
Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber Are Already Wearing 2025's Most-Wanted Jacket Trend
Meet fashion's next obsession.
By Eliza Huber