This Is What Fashion People Wear With Sequins so They Don't Look Cheesy

Allyson Payer
Like it or not, we've entered sequin season, the time of year when the calendar is filled with holiday gatherings and festive events, and we're all shopping for pieces to match the occasions. Chances are a lot of those pieces will include sequins. But the disclaimer is that styling sequins without looking a bit cheesy and over-the-top isn't all that easy. That's why fashion people have a few sequin-styling tricks up their sleeves, and Selena Gomez just wore one of them.

While exiting a talk show appearance in NYC this week, Gomez wore a very sparkly black sequin blazer, and the thing she wore with it to balance it out was a leather miniskirt. A leather piece has an effortless way of toning down bold sequins and giving it a cool edge. So whether it's a leather skirt, pants, jacket, or anything else that you pair with sequins, you can rest assured that you'll avoid any chance of your outfit looking cheesy.

With that, keep scrolling to shop a few standout sequined and leather pieces to wear together.

Selena Gomez wearing a sequin blazer and leather skirt

(Image credit: James Devaney/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Chanel jacket and dress; Christian Louboutin shoes

Shop Sequin Pieces

Mariner Jersey Lady Jacket With Sequins
J.Crew
Mariner Jersey Lady Jacket With Sequins

Stretch-Sequin Maxi Dress
Banana Republic
Stretch-Sequin Maxi Dress

Sequined Blazer
Zara
Sequined Blazer

Lisa Knit Top
Reformation
Lisa Knit Top

Blanknyc Party Time Skirt
BlankNYC
Party Time Skirt

Shop Leather Pieces

Reformation Veda Carla Leather Skirt
Reformation x Veda
Carla Leather Skirt

Ba&sh Milos Jacket
Ba&sh
Milos Jacket

Faux Leather Sleeveless Minidress
Mango
Faux Leather Sleeveless Minidress

Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Leather Blend Pants
Agolde
Ren High Waist Ankle Wide Leg Leather Blend Pants

Ezra Faux Leather Top
Steve Madden
Ezra Faux Leather Top

Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

