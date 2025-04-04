If You Hate Wearing Color, This Is Exactly How to Style Your Jeans Right Now

Even though my closet is full of varying shades of burgundy, baby blue, cobalt, butter yellow, and matcha green, that doesn't mean I avoid wearing black. On the contrary, I actually rely on black for important occasions like giving big presentations at work or interviewing fashion designers for stories. Black is exactly the kind of foolproof thing to wear when you don't want to regret your outfit mid-day—a sentiment I think Selena Gomez would agree with, given her latest outfit.

Photographed at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Gomez wore the perfect denim outfit for fans of wearing black. Specifically, she wore a New Arrivals leather blazer, Celine bootcut jeans, and a Wolford bodysuit. She spiced up her outfit with fun accessories, including a studded Khaite belt, Maison H gold jewelry, and Jimmy Choo patent pumps. All in all, it's the ideal example of how to wear jeans with all-black pieces without looking boring. Scroll down to see Selena Gomez's newest outfit in New York City and shop pieces to re-create it.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: New Arrivals blazer; Celine jeans; Wolford bodysuit; Khaite belt; Maison H jewelry; Jimmy Choo pumps

Re-Create Selena Gomez's Outfit

ZARA Straight Fit Faux Leather Blazer $90 SHOP NOW This Zara blazer looks designer.

H&M Rib-Knit Turtleneck Top $40 SHOP NOW The perfect layering piece for spring and summer.

H&M Satin Slingbacks $35 SHOP NOW I added these to my cart immediately.

Good American Studded Western Shell Belt $99 SHOP NOW Yeehaw!