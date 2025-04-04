If You Hate Wearing Color, This Is Exactly How to Style Your Jeans Right Now
Even though my closet is full of varying shades of burgundy, baby blue, cobalt, butter yellow, and matcha green, that doesn't mean I avoid wearing black. On the contrary, I actually rely on black for important occasions like giving big presentations at work or interviewing fashion designers for stories. Black is exactly the kind of foolproof thing to wear when you don't want to regret your outfit mid-day—a sentiment I think Selena Gomez would agree with, given her latest outfit.
Photographed at the SiriusXM Studios in New York City, Gomez wore the perfect denim outfit for fans of wearing black. Specifically, she wore a New Arrivals leather blazer, Celine bootcut jeans, and a Wolford bodysuit. She spiced up her outfit with fun accessories, including a studded Khaite belt, Maison H gold jewelry, and Jimmy Choo patent pumps. All in all, it's the ideal example of how to wear jeans with all-black pieces without looking boring. Scroll down to see Selena Gomez's newest outfit in New York City and shop pieces to re-create it.
On Selena Gomez: New Arrivals blazer; Celine jeans; Wolford bodysuit; Khaite belt; Maison H jewelry; Jimmy Choo pumps
Re-Create Selena Gomez's Outfit
Bootcut jeans are back, baby.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.
