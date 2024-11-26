Victoria Beckham Just Wore the "Basic" Dress Trend That's All Over H&M and Zara
In my years spent working in the fashion industry, I've come to accept the reality that, often, it's the simplest things that end up looking the best. I really should know this by now, as most mornings involve me rattling through my wardrobe, trying on item after item before flinging them onto my bed, and inevitably opting for the same easy outfit I started with. It's also a good reminder as we move into party season to not get too caught up in trends and to stick to an easy and elegant base that I know I'll feel good in.
Inspiring me to do just that, Victoria Beckham was out over the weekend wearing the specific dress trend I always like to come back to this time of year. Styling an elegant draped dress in a fresh white shade complete with a cowl neckline and a swishy hem, Beckham wore this basic yet very elegant dress very well indeed.
Choosing a white shade for her evening's events, Beckham's dress, which looks to be a thick jersey material, draped down her body for a comfortable finish and an elegant silhouette. Styling hers with burgundy pointed-toe heels and a light spattering of jewels, the singer-turned-designer kept the rest of her look simple and perfectly in tune with her refined sense of style.
For its easy quality, the draped dress trend is one that fashion people often reach for across the party season. And, luckily for us, there are plenty of elegant iterations available across the market. While I have my eye on one or two from H&M and Zara, I've also very interested in Reformation, St. Agni and, of course, Victoria Beckham's styles, too.
To shop the specific dress trend that Victoria Beckham has given her seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best draped dresses here.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DRAPED DRESSES:
I'd very much like to get married in this dress.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
