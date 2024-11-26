In my years spent working in the fashion industry, I've come to accept the reality that, often, it's the simplest things that end up looking the best. I really should know this by now, as most mornings involve me rattling through my wardrobe, trying on item after item before flinging them onto my bed, and inevitably opting for the same easy outfit I started with. It's also a good reminder as we move into party season to not get too caught up in trends and to stick to an easy and elegant base that I know I'll feel good in.

Inspiring me to do just that, Victoria Beckham was out over the weekend wearing the specific dress trend I always like to come back to this time of year. Styling an elegant draped dress in a fresh white shade complete with a cowl neckline and a swishy hem, Beckham wore this basic yet very elegant dress very well indeed.

Choosing a white shade for her evening's events, Beckham's dress, which looks to be a thick jersey material, draped down her body for a comfortable finish and an elegant silhouette. Styling hers with burgundy pointed-toe heels and a light spattering of jewels, the singer-turned-designer kept the rest of her look simple and perfectly in tune with her refined sense of style.

For its easy quality, the draped dress trend is one that fashion people often reach for across the party season. And, luckily for us, there are plenty of elegant iterations available across the market. While I have my eye on one or two from H&M and Zara, I've also very interested in Reformation, St. Agni and, of course, Victoria Beckham's styles, too.

To shop the specific dress trend that Victoria Beckham has given her seal of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best draped dresses here.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST DRAPED DRESSES:

H&M Draped Bodycon Dress £28 £23 SHOP NOW This dress is the epitome of elegance.

ZARA Draped Midi Dress £23 SHOP NOW The chocolate brown colour trend is taking off this winter.

Victoria Beckham Sleeveless Drape Front Gown in Fig £850 SHOP NOW This colour is completely stunning.

Reformation Cavallo Dress £261 SHOP NOW This has a sheer finish so consider styling this with a slip underneath.

H&M Draped One-Shoulder Dress £33 £27 SHOP NOW This comes in sizes XS—4XL.

H&M Draped Bodycon Dress £28 £22 SHOP NOW Shop this whilst it's on sale.

Victoria Beckham Gathered Waist Floor-Length Dress in Ivory £990 SHOP NOW I'd very much like to get married in this dress.

ZARA Flowing Dress With Draped Detail £26 SHOP NOW The cowl neckline is very like VB's.

Rat & Boa Ophelia Dress £215 SHOP NOW Style this with layers of necklaces or wear this without jewels.

SAINT LAURENT Draped Satin-Jersey Turtleneck Maxi Dress £3125 SHOP NOW This dress is such a mood!

Free-Est Sorella Drop-Waist Midi £88 SHOP NOW Style this with ballet flats or wear with a chunky heel.

St. Agni Draped Maxi Dress £350 SHOP NOW This features an open back for an elegant finish.

COS Draped Cap-Sleeve Midi Dress £135 SHOP NOW This is already on its way to selling out.