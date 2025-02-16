So Many Celebs Just Wore the Timeless Dress Style That Looks Expensive No Matter How Much You Spend
As a fashion editor with a penchant for celebrity style, the BAFTAs 2025 is always one of my favourite nights of the year. Drenched in glamour, drama and great looks, the star-studded night is one that I have marked in my calendar for months. Each year, I watch closely, noting the silhouettes and styling choices that define the evening—and the outfits that might just inspire my own wardrobe, too.
And this year I was in for a treat. The BAFTAs saw a wave of A-listers embrace a dress trend I'm already obsessed with: the supremely chic two-tone design.
Featuring a pared-back colour palette of two simple shades, one of which is almost always black, this dress trend employs a less-is-more approach to design that helps to instil an expensive-looking energy. It feels confident yet understated, bold without being excessive—proof that a well-considered approach to colour can be just as striking as embellishment or elaborate detailing.
The BAFTAs red carpet was all in on the trend. Ariana Grande was one of the first to catch my eye, stepping out in a dreamy black and powder pink puffball gown by Louis Vuitton. Following suit, Wunmi Mosaku delivered her own take, opting for a floor-length gown in the same two shades that felt just as refined.
Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o gave the trend a more understated spin in a black and white Chanel dress, complete with a delicate bow detail and a full tulle skirt. The effect was quietly powerful, demonstrating that even the most minimalist of palettes can create a commanding design.
Whether you're investing in a designer piece or seeking a more accessible alternative, there are beautiful interpretations at every price point. From Zara’s sleek £30 rendition to Victoria Beckham’s immensely elegant chocolate brown and sky-blue design at £1100, read on to discover our edit of the best two-tone dresses below.
SHOP TWO-TONE DRESSES:
I would easily believe you if you told me this cost upwards of £100.
The chic metal clasp gives this an expensive-looking edge that I'm entirely obsessed with.
Style with ballet flats for the day-to-day, or dress this up with a black pointed-toe heel.
Trust Victoria Beckham to craft the two-tone dress of my dreams. This brown and blue combination is as chic as it gets.
This features subtle pleat detailing that gives your look loads of beautiful movement.
This also comes in a black and white polkadot style.
Honestly, I can't believe this chic style is still in stock.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
