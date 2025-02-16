As a fashion editor with a penchant for celebrity style, the BAFTAs 2025 is always one of my favourite nights of the year. Drenched in glamour, drama and great looks, the star-studded night is one that I have marked in my calendar for months. Each year, I watch closely, noting the silhouettes and styling choices that define the evening—and the outfits that might just inspire my own wardrobe, too.

And this year I was in for a treat. The BAFTAs saw a wave of A-listers embrace a dress trend I'm already obsessed with: the supremely chic two-tone design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Featuring a pared-back colour palette of two simple shades, one of which is almost always black, this dress trend employs a less-is-more approach to design that helps to instil an expensive-looking energy. It feels confident yet understated, bold without being excessive—proof that a well-considered approach to colour can be just as striking as embellishment or elaborate detailing.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The BAFTAs red carpet was all in on the trend. Ariana Grande was one of the first to catch my eye, stepping out in a dreamy black and powder pink puffball gown by Louis Vuitton. Following suit, Wunmi Mosaku delivered her own take, opting for a floor-length gown in the same two shades that felt just as refined.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Lupita Nyong’o gave the trend a more understated spin in a black and white Chanel dress, complete with a delicate bow detail and a full tulle skirt. The effect was quietly powerful, demonstrating that even the most minimalist of palettes can create a commanding design.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether you're investing in a designer piece or seeking a more accessible alternative, there are beautiful interpretations at every price point. From Zara’s sleek £30 rendition to Victoria Beckham’s immensely elegant chocolate brown and sky-blue design at £1100, read on to discover our edit of the best two-tone dresses below.

SHOP TWO-TONE DRESSES:

Zara Matching Textured Strapless Dress £36 SHOP NOW I would easily believe you if you told me this cost upwards of £100.

Zara Contrast Dress With Clasp £30 SHOP NOW The chic metal clasp gives this an expensive-looking edge that I'm entirely obsessed with.

Reformation Verdona Dress £228 SHOP NOW Style with ballet flats for the day-to-day, or dress this up with a black pointed-toe heel.

Victoria Beckham Embellished Two-Tone Cutout Jersey Midi Dress £1100 SHOP NOW Trust Victoria Beckham to craft the two-tone dress of my dreams. This brown and blue combination is as chic as it gets.

Staud Ellison Pleated Ribbed-Knit Midi Dress £285 SHOP NOW This features subtle pleat detailing that gives your look loads of beautiful movement.

By Anthropologie Strapless Bow-Front Midi Dress £148 SHOP NOW This also comes in a black and white polkadot style.

Asos Contrast Maxi Dress With Poplin Skirt £34 £26 SHOP NOW Honestly, I can't believe this chic style is still in stock.