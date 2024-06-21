This Simple Yet Elegant Dress Trend Is Dominating From New York to Paris
Is it just me, or is there nothing more quintessentially classy and elegant than a simple black-and-white palette. I'm usually one to throw on bright prints and colorful accessories as the weather begins to heat up, but this summer, I've found myself opting for some of the most timeless colors of all. Thanks to summer's latest anti-trend dress style, it's easier than ever to wear both at once. Enter the two-toned dress trend approved by Sofia Richie Grainge and our Who What Wear editors.
Usually styled as a black knit top and a flowing white skirt, this minimalistic take on a breezy summer dress has been the stylish set's dream come true this season. Not only is it incredibly chic while running errands in the summer heat, but as I learned firsthand, it's also perfect to pack for any trip abroad, proving itself as incredibly dressy and casual when styled right. (Think kitten mules versus Adidas Sambas.)
Now that I've spotted this dress trend on women in NYC, London, Rome, and Madrid, I can confirm it's here to stay. Below, see black-and-white-dress inspiration and shop some of the best picks from my two-toned-dress edit.
This dress is the brainchild of the internet's quiet luxury queen.
I bought this one for my European summer travels, and as you can see above, it was a purchase that was well worth it.
The bubble hem and drop waist on this one make it irresistible.
Okay, I think I need this strapless one too.
Another editor-favorite label has its own take on this dress trend with a simple sweetheart neckline.
A minidress version of this trend is, by far, my personal style vice.
This indie label has perfected its own black-and-white dress.
