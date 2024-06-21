This Simple Yet Elegant Dress Trend Is Dominating From New York to Paris

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Is it just me, or is there nothing more quintessentially classy and elegant than a simple black-and-white palette. I'm usually one to throw on bright prints and colorful accessories as the weather begins to heat up, but this summer, I've found myself opting for some of the most timeless colors of all. Thanks to summer's latest anti-trend dress style, it's easier than ever to wear both at once. Enter the two-toned dress trend approved by Sofia Richie Grainge and our Who What Wear editors.

Usually styled as a black knit top and a flowing white skirt, this minimalistic take on a breezy summer dress has been the stylish set's dream come true this season. Not only is it incredibly chic while running errands in the summer heat, but as I learned firsthand, it's also perfect to pack for any trip abroad, proving itself as incredibly dressy and casual when styled right. (Think kitten mules versus Adidas Sambas.)

Now that I've spotted this dress trend on women in NYC, London, Rome, and Madrid, I can confirm it's here to stay. Below, see black-and-white-dress inspiration and shop some of the best picks from my two-toned-dress edit.

Reformation Sai Dress $218 SHOP NOW This Ref pick looks so good.

AKNVAS X Revolve Greta $695 SHOP NOW Simply stunning.

Pistola Mavo Strapless Midi Dress $178 SHOP NOW Just add sandals!

Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge The Soglio Dress $448 SHOP NOW This dress is the brainchild of the internet's quiet luxury queen.

Asos Design Drop Shoulder Poplin Skirt Midi Dress in Black and White $60 SHOP NOW I bought this one for my European summer travels, and as you can see above, it was a purchase that was well worth it.

Abercrombie & Fitch Bubble Hem Mini Dress $80 SHOP NOW Gorgeous!

Nuaje Nuaje Bianca Smocked Ballerina Mini Dress in Black and White $275 SHOP NOW The bubble hem and drop waist on this one make it irresistible.

Dissh Stevie Black and Stone Mini Dress $150 SHOP NOW Dissh can do no wrong in my eyes.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4th & Reckless Bandeau Contrast Dropped Waist Maxi Dress in Black and Cream $96 SHOP NOW Okay, I think I need this strapless one too.

Anna Quan Amyra Drop Waist Maxi Dress $865 SHOP NOW This one looks so classy.

Helsa Faille Colorblock Midi Dress $298 SHOP NOW Another editor-favorite label has its own take on this dress trend with a simple sweetheart neckline.

Nina Ricci Halterneck Sleeveless Maxi Dress $1209 SHOP NOW A classic investment buy.

Reformation Clea Dress $218 SHOP NOW Reformation has just been on fire for the last few weeks.

Lovers and Friends X Anja Dujaković Mac Mini Dress $188 SHOP NOW A minidress version of this trend is, by far, my personal style vice.

MAJORELLE X Bridget Juliette Mini Dress $174 SHOP NOW In a polka-dot print too!

London Atelier Shirred Black & White Balloon Multi-Wear Skirt or Dress $281 SHOP NOW This indie label has perfected its own black-and-white dress.