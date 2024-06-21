This Simple Yet Elegant Dress Trend Is Dominating From New York to Paris

Is it just me, or is there nothing more quintessentially classy and elegant than a simple black-and-white palette. I'm usually one to throw on bright prints and colorful accessories as the weather begins to heat up, but this summer, I've found myself opting for some of the most timeless colors of all. Thanks to summer's latest anti-trend dress style, it's easier than ever to wear both at once. Enter the two-toned dress trend approved by Sofia Richie Grainge and our Who What Wear editors.

Usually styled as a black knit top and a flowing white skirt, this minimalistic take on a breezy summer dress has been the stylish set's dream come true this season. Not only is it incredibly chic while running errands in the summer heat, but as I learned firsthand, it's also perfect to pack for any trip abroad, proving itself as incredibly dressy and casual when styled right. (Think kitten mules versus Adidas Sambas.)

Now that I've spotted this dress trend on women in NYC, London, Rome, and Madrid, I can confirm it's here to stay. Below, see black-and-white-dress inspiration and shop some of the best picks from my two-toned-dress edit.

Woman wearing dress with black top and white full-length skirt.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

Sai Dress
Reformation
Sai Dress

This Ref pick looks so good.

X Revolve Greta
AKNVAS X Revolve
Greta

Simply stunning.

Mavo Strapless Midi Dress
Pistola
Mavo Strapless Midi Dress

Just add sandals!

The Soglio Dress
Solid & Striped x Sofia Richie Grainge
The Soglio Dress

This dress is the brainchild of the internet's quiet luxury queen.

Woman wearing dress with black top and white full-length skirt.

(Image credit: @balencianas)

Asos Design Drop Shoulder Poplin Skirt Midi Dress in Black and White
Asos Design
Drop Shoulder Poplin Skirt Midi Dress in Black and White

I bought this one for my European summer travels, and as you can see above, it was a purchase that was well worth it.

Bubble Hem Mini Dress
Abercrombie & Fitch
Bubble Hem Mini Dress

Gorgeous!

Bianca Smocked Ballerina Mini Dress in Black and White by Nuaje Nuaje
Nuaje Nuaje
Bianca Smocked Ballerina Mini Dress in Black and White

The bubble hem and drop waist on this one make it irresistible.

Stevie Black and Stone Mini Dress
Dissh
Stevie Black and Stone Mini Dress

Dissh can do no wrong in my eyes.

Woman wearing dress with black top and white full-length skirt.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

4th & Reckless Bandeau Contrast Dropped Waist Maxi Dress in Black and Cream
4th & Reckless
Bandeau Contrast Dropped Waist Maxi Dress in Black and Cream

Okay, I think I need this strapless one too.

Amyra Anna Quan Drop Waist Maxi Dress
Anna Quan
Amyra Drop Waist Maxi Dress

This one looks so classy.

Faille Colorblock Midi Dress
Helsa
Faille Colorblock Midi Dress

Another editor-favorite label has its own take on this dress trend with a simple sweetheart neckline.

Halterneck Sleeveless Maxi Dress
Nina Ricci
Halterneck Sleeveless Maxi Dress

A classic investment buy.

Woman wearing dress with black top and white bubble-hem skirt.

(Image credit: @anna__laplaca)

Clea Dress
Reformation
Clea Dress

Reformation has just been on fire for the last few weeks.

X Anja Dujaković Mac Mini Dress
Lovers and Friends X Anja Dujaković
Mac Mini Dress

A minidress version of this trend is, by far, my personal style vice.

X Bridget Juliette Mini Dress
MAJORELLE X Bridget
Juliette Mini Dress

In a polka-dot print too!

Woman wearing black top, white full-length skirt-style dress.

(Image credit: @nnennaechem)

Shirred Black & White Balloon Multi-Wear Skirt or Dress by London Atelier
London Atelier
Shirred Black & White Balloon Multi-Wear Skirt or Dress

This indie label has perfected its own black-and-white dress.

Marcia Anna Quan Linen-Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress
Anna Quan
Marcia Linen-Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress

This would make such a good bridal look.

