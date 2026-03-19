We Now Know What the #1 Hat Trend of 2026 Will Be

Shop it before it sells out, which will be before summer even starts.

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Zoë Kravitz walking with Harry Styles in NYC while wearing an olive green coat, black pants, black sneakers, a The Row Ingrid bag, and blue crochet bucket hat
(Image credit: The Image Direct)
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In addition to being one of the most stylish, coolest It girls of our time, Zoë Kravitz is a big hat girl. She often wears hats for strolls around the city, so you can trust that if she wears one, it's about to be a trend if it isn't already. The one she just wore with Harry Styles while out and about in New York City is both.

With her olive green trench, baggy black pants, and black sneakers, Kravitz wore the hat trend that hints that spring (and eventually summer) is coming: a crochet bucket hat. It makes perfect sense that this is poised to be the next major hat trend, as wool bucket hats quickly went viral earlier this winter. The unstructured crochet version has arrived just in time for warm-weather shopping, and retailers have been busy stocking them. You could even do as Kravitz is doing and start wearing one now. Keep scrolling to shop one to do so with.

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz walking with Harry Styles in NYC while wearing an olive green coat, black pants, black sneakers, a The Row Ingrid bag, and blue crochet bucket hat

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

Zo&amp;euml; Kravitz walking with Harry Styles in NYC while wearing an olive green coat, black pants, black sneakers, a The Row Ingrid bag, and blue crochet bucket hat

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row sunglasses and Ingrid Leather Tote Bag ($2950)

Zoë Kravitz Wearing It

Shop Crochet Bucket Hat