We Now Know What the #1 Hat Trend of 2026 Will Be

In addition to being one of the most stylish, coolest It girls of our time, Zoë Kravitz is a big hat girl. She often wears hats for strolls around the city, so you can trust that if she wears one, it's about to be a trend if it isn't already. The one she just wore with Harry Styles while out and about in New York City is both.
With her olive green trench, baggy black pants, and black sneakers, Kravitz wore the hat trend that hints that spring (and eventually summer) is coming: a crochet bucket hat. It makes perfect sense that this is poised to be the next major hat trend, as wool bucket hats quickly went viral earlier this winter. The unstructured crochet version has arrived just in time for warm-weather shopping, and retailers have been busy stocking them. You could even do as Kravitz is doing and start wearing one now. Keep scrolling to shop one to do so with.