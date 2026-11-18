After seasons of funnel-neck coats reigning as the top-trending outerwear silhouette, there's another style in town this winter, coming for its thunder. And, funny enough, it's the polar opposite: High collars that reach your chin are slowly being replaced by collarless coats. Part of the allure boils down to the design's versatility. Whether you opt for faux fur, wool, shearling, or leather, the collarless coat is a wardrobe chameleon. Simply put, there's a version of the trend for every sartorial sensibility.
Really, you can layer a collarless coat over just about anything, be it a chunky turtleneck or thick blanket scarf, without worrying about bulky fabric bunching around your neck. Meanwhile, the clean neckline reads polished and luxe, complementing virtually anything in your winter wardrobe.
Plenty of labels are hopping on the collarless-coat trend this season. Dissh, for instance, is a go-to for long wool silhouettes, as evidenced by its cream-colored style above. Or, for something fuzzy, look no further than Gap's faux-fur coat.
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As for styling a collarless coat this winter, fashion girls have you covered. Ahead, discover various ways to wear yours in the coming months.
Faux-Fur Collarless Coat + Colorful Turtleneck
A long faux-fur coat is guaranteed to make a statement on its own, but for an extra-playful punch, layer it over a colorful turtleneck—fire-engine red or royal purple are particularly of-the-moment choices.
Et Ochs
Theo Faux Fur Car Coat
ZARA
Ribbed Mock Neck T-Shirt
Reformation
Val 90s Mid Rise Straight Jeans
Bernardo Footwear
Maddox Wedge Pump
Leather Collarless Coat + Maxi Skirt
Before temperatures drop to single digits, get more wear out of your leather jackets. A collarless silhouette, as seen here, offers a more refined alternative to the classic biker style. Pair the outerwear with an ankle-grazing maxi skirt for a sleek, sophisticated look.
Abercrombie
Collarless Vegan Leather Jacket
Reformation
Cleo Skirt
revolve
Crush Slingback Pump
Givenchy
Cocoon Round-Frame Acetate Sunglasses
Oversize Wool Collarless Coat + Cashmere Sweater
If you favor a classic, no-fuss look, a gray collarless wool coat is probably right up your alley. Style the piece with equally pared-back separates, such as a cashmere sweater and striped button-up.
Elodie the Label
Port Belted Coat
J.Crew
Oversized Cashmere Crewneck Sweater
ZARA
Contrast Striped Oxford Shirt
STAUD
Maude North South Tote
Lightweight Collarless Jacket + Slingback Heels
Live somewhere warm year-round, like Los Angeles? No need to bundle up in a heavy coat. Instead, wear a lightweight satin or cotton coat as a dress, and finish the look with slingback heels.
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
The Frankie Shop
Morgan Satin Small Pouch
Schutz
Paola Mid Slingback Pumps
Heaven Mayhem
Studs
Textured Collarless Coat + Pleated Trousers
For a transitional fall-to-winter coat, opt for a cropped silhouette, such as a faux-fur or shearling design. Whether you're heading to a work meeting or date night, pair the outerwear with pleated trousers or elevated denim.
Gap
Recycled Faux Fur Collarless Crop Jacket
Anthropologie
Maeve Avery Wide Leg Pleated Trousers
Warby Parker
Mel
Mansur Gavriel
Gaia Leather Shoulder Bag
Belted Collarless Coat + Felt Hat
Switch things up by cinching an oversize collarless wool coat at the waist with a skinny belt. Up the ante with your accessories by topping off the ensemble with a felt bucket hat.
DISSH Boutiques
Greta Black Collarless Wool Blend Coat - 0 / Black
revolve
Winston Felted Wool Hat
J.Crew
Berkeley Skinny Belt
Quince
Ultra-Stretch Ponte Wide Leg Pants
Leopard-Print Collarless Coat + Slouchy Pants
An animal-print coat is always a good idea. Meanwhile, a cropped, collarless silhouette looks especially chic with slouchy trousers and a long pendant necklace, as proven here.
Kelsey is a Los Angeles–based fashion, lifestyle, and beauty writer with more than six years of experience. She began her career in 2019 as an intern at The Zoe Report, where she later held roles including Editorial Assistant, Fashion & Beauty Writer, and Associate Fashion Editor. Kelsey also spent time at Shopbop as a copywriter, shaping homepage, email, and social media content for the retailer. She holds a bachelor’s degree in Fashion Business Management from The Fashion Institute of Technology. Her work has also appeared in Vogue, Glamour, Byrdie, InStyle, Refinery29, WWD, Footwear News, and Coveteur.