Laura Harrier Wore a Thong-Baring Sheer Dress to the Academy Museum Gala After-Party

If you thought the looks at this weekend's Academy Museum Gala were good—and they absolutely were, from Hailey Bieber's Schiaparelli gown with padded hips to Greta Lee's lace Dior dress by Jonathan Anderson—just wait until you see some of the after-party ensembles that were spotted at Giorgio Armani's celebration at Chateau Marmont. Sure, some attendees chose to stay fitted in their red carpet creations, but that wasn't the case for everyone, including Laura Harrier, who quickly changed out of her black sequin Gucci by Demna number when the gala ended, switching into something a little more… risqué.
Following the night's main event, Harrier slipped on a Dolce & Gabbana sheer black dress from the Italian brand's spring 2024 collection that featured a V neck, spaghetti straps, and a corset bodice. The model-actress, who has worked with stylist Danielle Goldberg for years now, paired the thong-baring piece with '90s-esque Gianvito Rossi sandals and added a tiny satin evening bag as a finishing touch.
If you weren't into sheer black dresses before seeing Harrier's night-out look, you definitely should be now. Buying one for the holiday season ahead is the only plausible reaction. And fortunately for you, I already collected the best versions on the market right now. Keep scrolling to shop sheer lace dresses for fall and winter.
Eliza Huber is an NYC-based senior fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and the intersection of sports and fashion. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 from Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a business degree from the University of Iowa. She's launched two columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, Gracie Abrams, and Sabrina Carpenter; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top runway trends each season. Eliza lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, watching WNBA games, and scouring The RealReal for discounted Prada.