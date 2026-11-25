Yes, leopard print is still very much trending for winter 2026, but I'll be honest: I've started to notice celebrities developing a newfound affection for an under-the-radar animal print. No, they're not abandoning the time-tested design altogether, but there does seem to be a new big cat on the block vying for their attention.
All of a sudden, I'm spotting fashion people sidestepping leopard print in favour of the emerging tiger print trend. Catching my attention this week was Elizabeth Debicki, who stepped out in London wearing a knee-grazing bodycon dress rendered in the covetable print.
Less ubiquitous than leopard print, but no harder to style, tiger print feels like a fresh, modern alternative for the new season. Wearing hers with a pair of black pointed-toe heels and keeping accessories to a minimum, Elizabeth let the bold print do all the talking.
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Then, during the very same outfit-sourcing scroll, I spotted Hailey Bieber in the coolest pair of tiger-print trousers. Styling hers with an open-weave green top, Hailey wore the statement trousers for an evening out, adding a playful hit of pattern and colour to her look.
If you're thinking about giving your favourite leopard-print pieces a little breathing room this winter, I'd suggest getting acquainted with tiger print. A little less expected but just as versatile, it's a fresh way to approach animal print this season. To get you started, read on to discover my edit of the best tiger-print pieces below.
Shop the Tiger Print Trend:
H&M
Scarf-Collar Midi Dress
I'm banking this in time for party season.
Reformation
Thatcher Top
Style this with jeans or wear it with a knee-lenght skirt.
Marks & Spencer
Animal Print High Neck Cape Detail Top
This comes in petite and regular sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Anthropologie
Bardot Lea Printed Mesh Maxi Dress
Style this with knee-high boots.
Frame
The Slip Dress
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect slip dress.
Nour Hammour
Nina Long Shearling Coat
Nour Hammour's coats are a fashion person's favourites.
mytheresa
Stovepipe Zebra-Print Straight Jeans
Add a pop of print to your winter rotation.
H&M
Leather Ankle Boots
Style these with jeans to subtly nod to the wider tiger print trend.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.