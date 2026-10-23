Hold the Flats—This Is the Pant Trend It Girls Are Wearing With Heels

It's almost November, and that means goodbye for now, bare legs. Pants are waiting in the wings, and it's becoming increasingly clear that the style Kristen Bell just wore while doing press for Nobody Wants This season 3 in NYC is *the* pant trend of winter 2026. (Disclaimer: Bell was technically wearing a chocolate brown jumpsuit, but as you'll see, it was styled as though she were wearing pants for her arrival at the Empire State Building for an appearance.)
The pant trend in question is a bit dramatic (in a good way), and it's best paired with heels, for maximum effectiveness. The style is sash pants, which are basically trousers with a long scarf belt attached. You'll want to wear it with something that ensures the belt is visible, such as Bell's leather bomber jacket. The heels Bell went with were a perfectly chosen pair of chocolate brown satin pumps. And I have no notes.
Keep scrolling to shop Bell's look and a handful of sash pants to wear with heels this winter.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
The Trend on Kristen Bell
On Kristen Bell: Elie Saab jumpsuit; FoundRae jewelry
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.