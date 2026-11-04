I generally take an open-minded approach to style, making room for both new-season trends and time-tested staples rather than ruling out entire categories altogether. However, I must admit, I do have one exception: puffer coats.
Perhaps it's a hangover from childhood, when I'd spend hours running around fields before bundling into the warm design, but I've always found the silhouette distinctly casual—too much so to earn a place in my adult wardrobe. Instead, my own coat rotation leans towards sleeker, more elevated silhouettes, and this week, Sienna Miller stepped out in one of my all-time favourites.
Swathed in a floor-skimming suede trench coat, Sienna put together a cosy look that felt brimming with relaxed elegance. Supple and sophisticated, suede's softly textured finish lends an inherently luxurious feel to an outfit, while its natural matte quality keeps things from feeling overly formal or polished, as a similar style in black leather might.
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Of course, I'm not suggesting puffer jackets don't have their place in a winter wardrobe. For brisk dog walks and chilly morning commutes, their practical appeal is hard to argue with. But when it comes to building a more elegant, evening-ready rotation, this is the outerwear style I'd be investing in instead.
As ever, Sienna has given me plenty of inspiration. Read on to shop the suede coats I'm backing this season.
Shop Suede Coats:
Massimo Dutti
Long Suede Trench Coat
In a pale brown shade, this is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Zara
100% Leather Long Coat
With a sleek, single-breasted fastening, this streamlined coat will never go out of style.
Jigsaw
Suede Longline Coat
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Rixo
Astraea Suede Coat
Rixo's suede coats are a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Suede Car Coat
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
ZARA
Long Faux Suede Trench Coat With Belt - Light Khaki - Xs
Style this over jeans and a tee to immediately elevate your look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.