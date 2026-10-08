The Trench-Coat Trend Stylish Women Are Wearing Instead of the Classic Version

Every fall, I reach for my long trench coat on autopilot, and every fall, it does exactly what it's supposed to do. But this year, I keep noticing the most stylish women I know have quietly swapped theirs for something shorter. The cropped trench hits right at the hip, which means you can actually see your jeans, boots, and bag. I instantly knew I had to try it for myself.
To be clear, your classic trench is still a staple, and you should keep wearing it. However, at this moment I'm pressing pause on buying another one so I can put that money toward the cropped version, which feels like a modern upgrade. Below, see how the chicest women are styling cropped trench coats and shop my favorite picks at every price point.
How to Style It
If you're looking for off-duty energy, this is the look to start with. It's the kind of outfit I'd wear to run errands and end my day with a spritz and a friend.
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Here's proof that a trench doesn't have to feel sweet. This one is cool and a little mysterious and has major "main character leaving the party" vibes.
This feels like a Saturday with nowhere to be. It's relaxed and a little undone in the best way, like she just tossed it on and walked out the door.
This is the outfit I'd wear to a gallery opening and then straight to dinner without thinking twice. It's crisp, a little sporty, and polished without feeling stiff.
Fun, flirty, and very ready for a night out—this is a look I styled that takes the most classic piece in your closet and makes it feel playful again.
Sierra Mayhew is a fashion editor at Who What Wear, bringing a decade of industry experience to the editorial team. Since joining in 2021, she has made her mark by blending luxury and accessible fashion, decoding runway trends, and curating must-have shopping lists. Before joining Who What Wear, Sierra sharpened her skills at Harper's Bazaar and Elle, with bylines in Bazaar.com and collaborated with iconic brands such as Gucci and Ferragamo. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame, Sierra translates editorial expertise into viral social content, making fashion engaging for a new generation. Her unique perspective is rooted in her love for travel, music, and discovering the hidden gems that make New York City a constant source of inspiration.