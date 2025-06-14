Spotted in London: The Dressy Sandal Trend to Wear With Pants Instead of Ballet Flats RN

Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in News

Let's talk about sandals (yes, again). But to be fair, it feels like the only sandal trend anyone has been talking about (us included) lately is flip-flops. Love them or hate them, they're everywhere, but they're as casual as can be. And if that's not the look you're going for, I have an alternative for you—a dressy flat sandal style that's also trending right now, and Julianne Moore just wore it in London.

The trend in question is studded flat sandals, and Moore opted for an elegant Khaite pair. (The fact that Khaite is putting studded flat sandals out into the universe is a strong indicator that they're cool, and I noticed that they're flying out of stock everywhere that they're sold.) With her sandals, Moore wore summer-friendly white pants. For the past several seasons, fashion people have routinely been wearing ballet flats with their pants. But it's time to give your feet some air now that it's summer, and these sandals are the perfect elevated trend to do so with, which Moore just expertly proved it.

Keep scrolling to see the evidence for yourself and shop her sandals along with a few more of the internet's best studded flat sandals to wear with pants and everything else.

Julianne Moore wearing a black top, white pants, and sunglasses in London

(Image credit: Neil Mockford/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Julianne Moore: Khaite Jo Cashmere-Blend Sweater ($704), Clover Pants ($990), Boden Studded Slingback Sandals ($1280); Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1978RX Sunglasses ($495)

Get the Look

Cashmere Rugby Sweater Polo
Banana Republic
Cashmere Rugby Sweater Polo

Simonett Lightweight Barrel Trousers
Simonett
Lightweight Barrel Trousers

Boden Studded Slingback Sandal
Khaite
Boden Studded Slingback Sandals

Shop More Studded Flat Sandals

Aeyde Anna Studded Nappa Leather Cloud Sandals
Shopbop
Aeyde Anna Studded Nappa Leather Cloud Sandals

MANGO, Studded Leather Sandals
MANGO
Studded Leather Sandals

Dome Stud Slide Sandal
Rebecca Minkoff
Dome Stud Slide Sandals

Nellcôte Studded Leather Sandals
Valentino Garavani
Nellcôte Studded Leather Sandals

Lthr Studded Sandals 14
ZARA
Lthr Studded Sandals 14

The Tuley Crossover Sandal
Madewell
The Tuley Crossover Sandals

Birkenstock Arizona Rivets Sandals
Birkenstock
Arizona Rivets Sandals

Free People Amelie Studded Sandals
Free People
Amelie Studded Sandals

Gum-Drop Jelly Sandal
Jeffrey Campbell
Gum-Drop Jelly Sandals

Studded Sandal
Bottero
Studded Sandals

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸