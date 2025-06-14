Spotted in London: The Dressy Sandal Trend to Wear With Pants Instead of Ballet Flats RN
Let's talk about sandals (yes, again). But to be fair, it feels like the only sandal trend anyone has been talking about (us included) lately is flip-flops. Love them or hate them, they're everywhere, but they're as casual as can be. And if that's not the look you're going for, I have an alternative for you—a dressy flat sandal style that's also trending right now, and Julianne Moore just wore it in London.
The trend in question is studded flat sandals, and Moore opted for an elegant Khaite pair. (The fact that Khaite is putting studded flat sandals out into the universe is a strong indicator that they're cool, and I noticed that they're flying out of stock everywhere that they're sold.) With her sandals, Moore wore summer-friendly white pants. For the past several seasons, fashion people have routinely been wearing ballet flats with their pants. But it's time to give your feet some air now that it's summer, and these sandals are the perfect elevated trend to do so with, which Moore just expertly proved it.
Keep scrolling to see the evidence for yourself and shop her sandals along with a few more of the internet's best studded flat sandals to wear with pants and everything else.
On Julianne Moore: Khaite Jo Cashmere-Blend Sweater ($704), Clover Pants ($990), Boden Studded Slingback Sandals ($1280); Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1978RX Sunglasses ($495)
Get the Look
Shop More Studded Flat Sandals
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
