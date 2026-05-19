Sienna Just Ditched Boho For a '90s Dress Trend Minimalists Will Love

From this week, minimalists will start reaching for the '90s dress trend non-stop.

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Sienna Miller wears a grey strapless Calvin Klein Dress with silver hoop earrings.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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With temperatures set to hit 30 degrees this Friday, you’d be forgiven for reaching straight for your favourite throw-on boho dress before the week is out. But before you do, allow me to put you onto the sleek ’90s-inspired dress trend that the chicest dressers—Sienna Miller included—are backing right now.

Wearing a floor-skimming strapless gown in an elegant slate-grey shade, Sienna kept the styling deliberately simple. Worlds away from the ruffles, patterns and layers of jewellery that the boho-inclined actor often reaches for, Sienna crafted a sleek, sophisticated look that perfectly suited the New York scene.

Aside from a pair of silver hoop earrings framing her face, she skipped jewellery altogether, letting the clean silhouette do the work. Sophisticated and understated in a '90s Calvin Klein kind of way—which, fittingly, is exactly where the dress was from—Sienna crafted one of her chicest looks to date.

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Sienna Miller wears a grey strapless Calvin Klein Dress with silver hoop earrings.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Low-key but undeniably elevated, the elegant strapless dress leans on sleek lines and minimal fuss to deliver a supremely chic ensemble. I have a feeling this refined strapless dress trend is about to take off in a big way over the coming months.

If you’re ready to take a break from boho this season, keep scrolling to discover the best Sienna-inspired strapless dresses to shop now.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.