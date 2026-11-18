Anyone who follows Victoria Beckham's style as closely as I do will know that the designer has a longstanding penchant for a puddle pant. Nine times out of ten—save for her sun-soaked holidays, when she favours floaty dresses and towering wedges—you'll find Victoria in a floor-skimming pair of wide-leg trousers, usually styled over an equally impressive heel. Add a sleek, slightly oversized blazer and you have yourself a quintessential Victoria-approved look. So, when I spotted the designer making a red carpet appearance this week, I initially wasn't surprised to see her in her signature tailored separates. That was until I noticed she'd swapped her usual puddle pants for a much sleeker, on-trend pair of split-hem trousers.
Tapping into the more refined approach to tailoring that's been filtering into new-in sections this season, Victoria's trousers feature a streamlined, leg-grazing silhouette, finished with a sharp split hem. Unlike the extra length of her usual wide-leg pairs, the neater hem introduced polish, making the entire look feel that little bit sharper without requiring any additional styling effort.
Whilst puddle pants will always have their place in a well-considered wardrobe, split-hem trousers offer a chic alternative for those looking to refresh their tailoring without straying too far from the classics. Wear yours with a pointed-toe heel, as Victoria did, or let the split hem do the work with a simple pair of flats. Either way, I'm taking this as my cue to give my usual wide-leg rotation a little rest.
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Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.