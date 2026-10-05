Okay, so I might be getting ahead of myself—I appreciate that it’s only October—but honestly, I feel ready to call it: split-hem trousers are set to be the last, and perhaps even the biggest, trouser trend of 2026.
How do I know? For starters, they tap into so many of the things that have defined our favourite trends this year. Think about the sharpness of pencil skirts, the polished energy of single-breasted blazers and the wider shift towards sleek, streamlined silhouettes. Split hem trousers retain that same streamlined, polished feel we’ve been seeing everywhere, whilst still offering something new. The defining detail—a carefully placed slit at the hem—gives an otherwise classic pair of trousers a subtle point of difference, without making them difficult to style.
Whilst I already feel I have a pretty strong case on my hands, I just spotted Jennifer Lawrence stepping out in the sleek, trending trousers, so now I’m even more convinced.
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Jennifer opted for a jet-black pair with a covetable split that traced upwards from the hem and past her ankle, styling them with a simple black tank top and a laddered cardigan in a rich bottle green. She finished the look with a sweeping black scarf, a long pendant necklace and a pair of terracotta satin flats.
Because of the ankle-baring split, these trousers feel like a much more natural pairing for flat shoes than your average long-line trouser, allowing them to be properly seen. Still, they work just as well with heels, too, making them one of the most versatile—and, IMO, smartest—trouser silhouettes to add to your rotation.
More directional than your average tailored trousers, but far more polished than a pair of jeans, I’ve noticed more and more brands experimenting with the silhouette, too—which is another pretty strong clue that split hems are about to be everywhere. From Mango to Reformation, read on to shop the split-hem trousers I’m recommending below.
Shop Split Hem Trousers:
H&M
Slit-Front Pull-On Trousers
The button design means that you can wear these slits open or closed.
Mango
Wool Trousers With Slits at the Hem
The wool composition ensures a warm finish throughout the cooler months.
Reformation
Fletcher Pant
These come in short and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Stradivarius
Bengaline Trousers With Splits
Style these with satin flats to get JLaw's look.
Maje
Slit Trousers
The split hem detail lends these trousers a subtle kick flare for extra movement.
Marks & Spencer
Split Hem Leggings
These come in four different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Commando
Neoprene Split-Front Jersey Trousers
Wear these with a simple black top to get JLaw's look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.