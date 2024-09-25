Sofia Richie Grainge Just Wore the Biggest Leather Jacket Trend of Fall 2024
Name a more quintessential fall jacket than a leather jacket—I'll wait. (I couldn't think of one either.) When it comes to my own wardrobe, one of my favorite things to do each fall is put on one of my leather jackets for the first time in months (even though it's usually still too hot to do so in North Carolina where I live). And based on Sofia Richie Grainge's latest Instagram post, she's on the same page.
Richie Grainge posted a photo of herself wearing an all-black outfit topped off with a leather bomber jacket, which represents the biggest leather jacket trend of fall 2024. Leather bomber jackets have been everywhere lately—more so than leather moto jackets, blazers, or shirt-jackets. And based on Richie Grainge's endorsement of the trend, I think the reign of the leather bomber jacket will continue into winter and beyond.
Keep scrolling to see how Richie Grainge styled her jacket (with flip-flops and Saint Laurent's new Y bag) and shop cool leather bomber jackets for yourself.
On Sofia Richie Grainge: Saint Laurent bag
