Lola Tung's TSITP Premiere Look was Smoky, Sultry Perfection—Every $15-and-Under Item She Wore

The third and final season of The Summer I Turned Pretty is upon us. Well, almost. Amazon released the first two episodes, but we'll have to wait for the rest to drop weekly until the show concludes in September. (I'm not ready!) The good news is that we have ample distractions while we wait in the form of stunning premiere looks. That's right. Lola Tung, who plays the main character Isabel (AKA Belly), attended a special screening in NYC this week, wearing a makeup look that I can only describe as smoky, sultry perfection.
"I leaned into earthy tones to bring warmth and depth, pairing a soft smoky eye with her ethereal look," makeup artist Misha Shahzada said in a press release. Ethereal it was! And believe it or not, Shahzada used products from a certain drugstore makeup brand to create the look. The most expensive one? A mascara that costs a mere $14. Scroll to see the exact budget-friendly makeup products.
Complexion
MCoBeauty
Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter
Shahzada used makeup products from MCoBeauty, an affordable and cruelty-free beauty brand that's based in Australia. First up, we have the Flawless Glow Luminous Skin Filter. It's a multi-tasking formula that can be worn on bare skin as foundation, mixed into other complexion products, or used as a traditional highlighter. The dewy finish gave Tung her lit-from-within glow.
MCoBeauty
Glow Up pH Powder Blush - Rosy Pink
Shahzada used this baby-pink blush that's similar to a certain designer one we all know and love. It's highly pigmented, silky, and easy to blend.
MCoBeauty
Miracle Flawless Pressed Powder - Translucent
After foundation and concealer, Shahzada applied this translucent finishing powder to give Tung's skin a smooth, flawless, and airbrushed look.
MCoBeauty
Miracle Flawless Setting Spray
Shahzada also used this multi-purpose mist. It A) moisturizes the skin with glycerin, aloe, and camellia leaf extract, B) preps the skin for perfect makeup application, and C) sets and seals makeup for long-lasting wear.
Eyes
MCoBeauty
Xtendlash Mascara - Black
Here's the most expensive product Shahzada used to create Tung's look. It's a $14 tubing mascara that lifts and lengthens lashes, while giving them a glossy finish. The formula contains multiple waxes and polymers, so it binds to the lashes and allows for multiple, layered coats without any smudging, clumping, or flaking.
MCoBeauty
Micro Brows Ultra-Fine Crayon - Light/Medium
While it's unclear what eye shadow and liner she used, Shahzada did use MCOBeauty's Micro Brows Ultra-Fine Crayon to perfect Tung's arches. This is a precise brow pencil that creates hair-like strokes with a creamy formula.
MCoBeauty
Brow Laminate - Sculpt & Set
Next, Shahzada used the Brow Laminate Sculpt & Set, which has a unique gel-wax hybrid formula. It shapes and sets the brows for all-day hold.
Lips
MCoBeauty
Peptide Lip Treatment - Caramel
Shahzada used this peptide-spiked lip balm as a moisturizing treatment before applying lip products. When she was ready to use lip liner and lipstick, she blotted it off. I assume that's because it has a glossy, oil-cream formula that might have interfered with Tung's velvety-matte lipstick.
MCoBeauty
Perfect Pout Lip Liner - Very Shelley
This is the exact lip liner Shahzada used to create Tung's stunning lip combo. The shade "Very Shelley" is a taupe-nude that enhances shape and definition.
MCoBeauty
Creme Matte Luxe Lipstick - Rose Saturn
Last but not least, Shahzada applied this Creme Matte Luxe Lipstick in the shade Rose Saturn. I love the nude-rose color, but I love the modern-matte finish even more. Unlike drying matte lipsticks of yesteryear, this one is soft, creamy, and moisturizing. And instead of looking dull or one-dimensional, it provides a stunning blurred-lip look.
Kaitlyn McLintock is a Beauty Editor at Who What Wear. She has 10 years of experience in the editorial industry, having previously written for other industry-leading publications, like Byrdie, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Bustle, and others. She covers all things beauty and wellness-related, but she has a special passion for creating skincare content (whether that's writing about an innovative in-office treatment, researching the benefits of a certain ingredient, or testing the latest and greatest at-home skin device). Having lived in Los Angeles, California, and Austin, Texas, she has since relocated back to her home state, Michigan. When she's not writing, researching, or testing beauty products, she's working through an ever-growing book collection or swimming in the Great Lakes.