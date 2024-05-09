Simone Ashley Just Wore Summer's Most Divisive Denim Trend With an Equally Unexpected Shoe

By
published

With magazine covers and Met Gala appearances under her belt, British actress Simone Ashley is quickly making a name for herself as one of the fashion industry's rising stars. Working closely with London and L.A. based stylist Rebecca Corbin Murrary, the two have crafted multiple jaw-dropping red carpet looks together. However, Ashley's recent off-duty outings have proven that her day-to-day style can be just as note worthy as her red carpet triumphs.

Stepping out in New York, the actress styled a relaxed outfit that's just become my template for elevated summer style. Reaching for a divisive denim trend, Ashley chose a bright white pair of knee-length jorts to form the base of her outfit. Forgoing sandals, the actress paired her longline jorts with knee-high cowboy boots from Pairs Texas (£900). Transcending summer styling rules, the actress's jorts and cowboy boots combination balanced new and enduring trends to create an interesting outfit that any fashion editor would commend her for.

Simone Ashley styles white jorts with cowboy boots.

(Image credit: Splash)

Layering her look with a leather biker jacket and incorporating a playful beaded necklace, Ashley integrated some wearable staples into her look.

Whilst jorts remain a divisive denim choice, the long-line cut and extra coverage makes them an obvious choice for these milder spring days. To shop the look that I'll be replicating this season, read on to discover Ashley's style below.

SHOP SIMONE'S LOOK HERE:

sunglasses
Chimi
06 Black Sunglasses

Shield your eyes in style.

leather jacket
Mango
Leather Biker Jacket

Consider sizing up for an oversized effect.

Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank
St. Agni
Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank

This asymmetric tank offers an easy way to revive a casual look.

earrings
Mejuri
Mega Dôme Earrings

The silver jewellery trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

14ct Gold-Plated Famous Enamel Charms and Pearl Necklace
Martha Calvo
Enamel Charms And Pearl Necklace

Add a playful edge to your daily styling.

jorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts

Jorts are looking to become one of the biggest trouser trends of the summer.

cowboy boots
Paris Texas
Embellished Leather Cowboy Boots

These heeled cowboy boots are destined to sell out.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE JORTS AND COWBOY BOOTS HERE:

Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots
COS
Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots

Style with mini skirt or wear with a billowy maxi.

Low Denim Shorts
H&M
Low Denim Shorts

These are destined to sell out very soon.

cowboy boots
Isabel Marant
Dahope Leather Boots

These shorter cowboy boots offer a lightweight way to wear the trend.

long shorts
Coperni
Denim Shorts

These feature a mid-rise design for a comfortable finish.

cowboy boots
Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland
The Black Cowboy Boot

The cowboy boots trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Trade Frayed Denim Shorts
Oour Legacy
Trade Frayed Denim Shorts

These are designed to fall just below the knee.

Uo Black Leather Dallas Cowboy Boots
Urban Outfitters
Black Leather Dallas Cowboy Boots

Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Boyfriend Jorts
Pull & Bear
Boyfriend Jorts

These also come in four other colours.

boots
Isabel Marant
Denvee Leather Knee-High Boots

I'll always come back to Isabel Marant for their Western-inspired boots.

shorts
Reformation
Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts

Style with knee high boots or wear with a mary jane.

Explore More:
Shorts Denim Shorts Cowboy Boots
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

