Simone Ashley Just Wore Summer's Most Divisive Denim Trend With an Equally Unexpected Shoe

With magazine covers and Met Gala appearances under her belt, British actress Simone Ashley is quickly making a name for herself as one of the fashion industry's rising stars. Working closely with London and L.A. based stylist Rebecca Corbin Murrary, the two have crafted multiple jaw-dropping red carpet looks together. However, Ashley's recent off-duty outings have proven that her day-to-day style can be just as note worthy as her red carpet triumphs.

Stepping out in New York, the actress styled a relaxed outfit that's just become my template for elevated summer style. Reaching for a divisive denim trend, Ashley chose a bright white pair of knee-length jorts to form the base of her outfit. Forgoing sandals, the actress paired her longline jorts with knee-high cowboy boots from Pairs Texas (£900). Transcending summer styling rules, the actress's jorts and cowboy boots combination balanced new and enduring trends to create an interesting outfit that any fashion editor would commend her for.

(Image credit: Splash)

Layering her look with a leather biker jacket and incorporating a playful beaded necklace, Ashley integrated some wearable staples into her look.

Whilst jorts remain a divisive denim choice, the long-line cut and extra coverage makes them an obvious choice for these milder spring days. To shop the look that I'll be replicating this season, read on to discover Ashley's style below.

SHOP SIMONE'S LOOK HERE:

Chimi 06 Black Sunglasses £125 SHOP NOW Shield your eyes in style.

Mango Leather Biker Jacket £120 SHOP NOW Consider sizing up for an oversized effect.

St. Agni Asymmetric Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey Tank £100 SHOP NOW This asymmetric tank offers an easy way to revive a casual look.

Mejuri Mega Dôme Earrings $148 SHOP NOW The silver jewellery trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Martha Calvo Enamel Charms And Pearl Necklace £205 SHOP NOW Add a playful edge to your daily styling.

Reformation Raye Mid Rise Denim Jorts £148 SHOP NOW Jorts are looking to become one of the biggest trouser trends of the summer.

Paris Texas Embellished Leather Cowboy Boots £900 SHOP NOW These heeled cowboy boots are destined to sell out.

SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE JORTS AND COWBOY BOOTS HERE:

COS Knee-High Leather Cowboy Boots £270 SHOP NOW Style with mini skirt or wear with a billowy maxi.

H&M Low Denim Shorts £25 SHOP NOW These are destined to sell out very soon.

Isabel Marant Dahope Leather Boots £795 SHOP NOW These shorter cowboy boots offer a lightweight way to wear the trend.

Coperni Denim Shorts £470 SHOP NOW These feature a mid-rise design for a comfortable finish.

Annie's Ibiza x Terry de Havilland The Black Cowboy Boot £350 SHOP NOW The cowboy boots trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.

Oour Legacy Trade Frayed Denim Shorts £350 SHOP NOW These are designed to fall just below the knee.

Urban Outfitters Black Leather Dallas Cowboy Boots £82 £73 SHOP NOW Shop these whilst they're on sale.

Pull & Bear Boyfriend Jorts £30 SHOP NOW These also come in four other colours.

Isabel Marant Denvee Leather Knee-High Boots £795 SHOP NOW I'll always come back to Isabel Marant for their Western-inspired boots.