Simone Ashley Just Wore Summer's Most Divisive Denim Trend With an Equally Unexpected Shoe
With magazine covers and Met Gala appearances under her belt, British actress Simone Ashley is quickly making a name for herself as one of the fashion industry's rising stars. Working closely with London and L.A. based stylist Rebecca Corbin Murrary, the two have crafted multiple jaw-dropping red carpet looks together. However, Ashley's recent off-duty outings have proven that her day-to-day style can be just as note worthy as her red carpet triumphs.
Stepping out in New York, the actress styled a relaxed outfit that's just become my template for elevated summer style. Reaching for a divisive denim trend, Ashley chose a bright white pair of knee-length jorts to form the base of her outfit. Forgoing sandals, the actress paired her longline jorts with knee-high cowboy boots from Pairs Texas (£900). Transcending summer styling rules, the actress's jorts and cowboy boots combination balanced new and enduring trends to create an interesting outfit that any fashion editor would commend her for.
Layering her look with a leather biker jacket and incorporating a playful beaded necklace, Ashley integrated some wearable staples into her look.
Whilst jorts remain a divisive denim choice, the long-line cut and extra coverage makes them an obvious choice for these milder spring days. To shop the look that I'll be replicating this season, read on to discover Ashley's style below.
SHOP SIMONE'S LOOK HERE:
This asymmetric tank offers an easy way to revive a casual look.
Jorts are looking to become one of the biggest trouser trends of the summer.
SHOP OUR OTHER FAVOURITE JORTS AND COWBOY BOOTS HERE:
These shorter cowboy boots offer a lightweight way to wear the trend.
The cowboy boots trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
I'll always come back to Isabel Marant for their Western-inspired boots.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends.
