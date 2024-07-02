Sporty, Chic, and The Row Coded—Sienna Miller's Jacket Is Fashion's Next Fixation

If there's one thing I know I can count on in this world, it's Sienna Miller to show up to Glastonbury with a slew of irresistibly cool and effortless ensembles in her suitcase. She's consistently been one of the music festival's best-dressed attendees for over two decades, with her only rivals being fellow fashion mainstays Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. And 2024 hardly put an end to her years-long streak. For this year's descent on Worthy Farm, Miller ditched her usual boho aesthetic for something a tad more relaxed and even sporty, including a plaid drawstring jacket and black Wellies from Barbour that she paired with baggy white Khaite jeans. She topped off the look with some cat-eye sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

On Sienna Miller:

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

On Sienna Miller: Barbour Check Charlene Zip Front Jacket ($224) and Wilton Chelsea Rain Boots ($99); Khaite The Ashford Pleated Tapered Jeans ($580)

Barbour Check Charlene Zip Front Jacket $320 $224 SHOP NOW

Khaite The Ashford Pleated Tapered Jeans $580 SHOP NOW

Barbour Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot $99 SHOP NOW

Though there are countless talking points that I could go on and on about with her outfit, the one aspect of it that stood out to me most was her jacket, with its hyper-practical polyester outer shell and bungee cord hem. Immediately, it sent my mind to the spring/summer 2024 collections, which saw brands like The Row, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Ferragamo all test out sportier outerwear, with anoraks and windbreaker-esque zip-ups being styled in unexpected ways that made them feel far more stylish than usual. At The Row, for example, models wore cream, red, and black jackets with sleek silky trousers and cool sandals or ballet flats.

At The Row:

(Image credit: The Row)

THE ROW Mingus Stand-Collar Taffeta Jacket $3450 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: The Row)

The Row Dune Jacket in Nylon $2950 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch's show included a gray version that was paired with a silk-jersey miniskirt, even sportier blue shield sunglasses, and the brand's buzzy new T-strap flats, while Maximilian Davis styled a cropped black option with capri pants and heeled sandals at Ferragamo (a look that was later recreated on Bella Hadid). At Proenza Schouler, a black hooded jacket was worn with a matching knee-length skirt, tights, and heeled thong sandals, further proving that sporty outerwear is far more versatile than any of us thought. No, you don't need to be going on a hike or run to put your athletic outerwear to good use. Throw it on with a skirt, trousers, jeans, or even capri pants—this jacket trend really does work with anything in your closet.

At Tory Burch:

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

But if spotting the sporty jacket trend on Miller and the top runways during fashion month isn't enough to convince you to succumb to temptation and hand over your credit card already, I'm sure this piece of news will do the trick. It's now officially gone viral on TikTok and IG Reels, with creator @shayinjune recently posting a video all about her favorite alt for The Row's over-$2000 jacket. Shop her pick and more below.

Shop the sporty jacket trend that's backed by The Row, TikTok, and Sienna Miller:

Beyond Yoga In Stride Half Zip Pullover $128 SHOP NOW

COS Technical Linen-Blend Hooded Jacket $150 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Spring Showers Packable Solid Rain Jacket $128 SHOP NOW

PINK Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket $65 SHOP NOW

ON + Post Archive Faction Hooded Paneled Ripstop and Mesh Jacket $350 SHOP NOW

Athleta Boundless Popover $129 SHOP NOW

Beyond Yoga City Chic Jacket $148 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Buggin' Out Insect Shield Jacket $198 SHOP NOW

THE ROW Althena Hooded Padded Shell Jacket $3450 SHOP NOW

FP Movement Cascade Packable Hike Zip Up $168 SHOP NOW