Sporty, Chic, and The Row Coded—Sienna Miller's Jacket Is Fashion's Next Fixation

By
published

If there's one thing I know I can count on in this world, it's Sienna Miller to show up to Glastonbury with a slew of irresistibly cool and effortless ensembles in her suitcase. She's consistently been one of the music festival's best-dressed attendees for over two decades, with her only rivals being fellow fashion mainstays Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. And 2024 hardly put an end to her years-long streak. For this year's descent on Worthy Farm, Miller ditched her usual boho aesthetic for something a tad more relaxed and even sporty, including a plaid drawstring jacket and black Wellies from Barbour that she paired with baggy white Khaite jeans. She topped off the look with some cat-eye sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.

On Sienna Miller:

Sienna Miller wearing sunglasses, gold earrings, a plaid sporty jacket, and white linen pants, with wellies at Glastonbury.

(Image credit: Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images)

On Sienna Miller: Barbour Check Charlene Zip Front Jacket ($224) and Wilton Chelsea Rain Boots ($99); Khaite The Ashford Pleated Tapered Jeans ($580)

Barbour, Check Charlene Zip Front Jacket
Barbour
Check Charlene Zip Front Jacket

The Ashford Pleated Tapered Jeans
Khaite
The Ashford Pleated Tapered Jeans

Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot
Barbour
Wilton Chelsea Rain Boot

Though there are countless talking points that I could go on and on about with her outfit, the one aspect of it that stood out to me most was her jacket, with its hyper-practical polyester outer shell and bungee cord hem. Immediately, it sent my mind to the spring/summer 2024 collections, which saw brands like The Row, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Ferragamo all test out sportier outerwear, with anoraks and windbreaker-esque zip-ups being styled in unexpected ways that made them feel far more stylish than usual. At The Row, for example, models wore cream, red, and black jackets with sleek silky trousers and cool sandals or ballet flats.

At The Row:

The Row model wearing a cream sporty anorak with matching pants.

(Image credit: The Row)

Mingus Stand-Collar Taffeta Jacket
THE ROW
Mingus Stand-Collar Taffeta Jacket

The Row model wearing a red anorak jacket with cream pants.

(Image credit: The Row)

Dune Jacket in Nylon
The Row
Dune Jacket in Nylon

Tory Burch's show included a gray version that was paired with a silk-jersey miniskirt, even sportier blue shield sunglasses, and the brand's buzzy new T-strap flats, while Maximilian Davis styled a cropped black option with capri pants and heeled sandals at Ferragamo (a look that was later recreated on Bella Hadid). At Proenza Schouler, a black hooded jacket was worn with a matching knee-length skirt, tights, and heeled thong sandals, further proving that sporty outerwear is far more versatile than any of us thought. No, you don't need to be going on a hike or run to put your athletic outerwear to good use. Throw it on with a skirt, trousers, jeans, or even capri pants—this jacket trend really does work with anything in your closet.

At Tory Burch:

Tory Burch model wearing a gray sporty zip-up jacket with a miniskirt, sunglasses, and white T-strap shoes.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

But if spotting the sporty jacket trend on Miller and the top runways during fashion month isn't enough to convince you to succumb to temptation and hand over your credit card already, I'm sure this piece of news will do the trick. It's now officially gone viral on TikTok and IG Reels, with creator @shayinjune recently posting a video all about her favorite alt for The Row's over-$2000 jacket. Shop her pick and more below.

Shop the sporty jacket trend that's backed by The Row, TikTok, and Sienna Miller:

In Stride Half Zip Pullover
Beyond Yoga
In Stride Half Zip Pullover

Water-Repellent Anorak
H&M
Water-Repellent Anorak

Technical Linen-Blend Hooded Jacket
COS
Technical Linen-Blend Hooded Jacket

Spring Showers Packable Solid Rain Jacket
FP Movement
Spring Showers Packable Solid Rain Jacket

Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket
PINK
Tech Stretch Full-Zip Jacket

+ Post Archive Faction Hooded Paneled Ripstop and Mesh Jacket
ON
+ Post Archive Faction Hooded Paneled Ripstop and Mesh Jacket

Boundless Popover
Athleta
Boundless Popover

City Chic Jacket
Beyond Yoga
City Chic Jacket

Water-Repellent Anorak
H&M
Water-Repellent Anorak

Buggin' Out Insect Shield Jacket
FP Movement
Buggin' Out Insect Shield Jacket

Althena Hooded Padded Shell Jacket
THE ROW
Althena Hooded Padded Shell Jacket

Cascade Packable Hike Zip Up
FP Movement
Cascade Packable Hike Zip Up

Lightweight Woven Side-Snap Anorak
lululemon
Lightweight Woven Side-Snap Anorak

Explore More:
Sienna Miller Jackets The Row Tory Burch What To Buy Now
Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸