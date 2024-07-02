Sporty, Chic, and The Row Coded—Sienna Miller's Jacket Is Fashion's Next Fixation
If there's one thing I know I can count on in this world, it's Sienna Miller to show up to Glastonbury with a slew of irresistibly cool and effortless ensembles in her suitcase. She's consistently been one of the music festival's best-dressed attendees for over two decades, with her only rivals being fellow fashion mainstays Kate Moss and Alexa Chung. And 2024 hardly put an end to her years-long streak. For this year's descent on Worthy Farm, Miller ditched her usual boho aesthetic for something a tad more relaxed and even sporty, including a plaid drawstring jacket and black Wellies from Barbour that she paired with baggy white Khaite jeans. She topped off the look with some cat-eye sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings.
On Sienna Miller: Barbour Check Charlene Zip Front Jacket ($224) and Wilton Chelsea Rain Boots ($99); Khaite The Ashford Pleated Tapered Jeans ($580)
Though there are countless talking points that I could go on and on about with her outfit, the one aspect of it that stood out to me most was her jacket, with its hyper-practical polyester outer shell and bungee cord hem. Immediately, it sent my mind to the spring/summer 2024 collections, which saw brands like The Row, Tory Burch, Proenza Schouler, and Ferragamo all test out sportier outerwear, with anoraks and windbreaker-esque zip-ups being styled in unexpected ways that made them feel far more stylish than usual. At The Row, for example, models wore cream, red, and black jackets with sleek silky trousers and cool sandals or ballet flats.
Tory Burch's show included a gray version that was paired with a silk-jersey miniskirt, even sportier blue shield sunglasses, and the brand's buzzy new T-strap flats, while Maximilian Davis styled a cropped black option with capri pants and heeled sandals at Ferragamo (a look that was later recreated on Bella Hadid). At Proenza Schouler, a black hooded jacket was worn with a matching knee-length skirt, tights, and heeled thong sandals, further proving that sporty outerwear is far more versatile than any of us thought. No, you don't need to be going on a hike or run to put your athletic outerwear to good use. Throw it on with a skirt, trousers, jeans, or even capri pants—this jacket trend really does work with anything in your closet.
But if spotting the sporty jacket trend on Miller and the top runways during fashion month isn't enough to convince you to succumb to temptation and hand over your credit card already, I'm sure this piece of news will do the trick. It's now officially gone viral on TikTok and IG Reels, with creator @shayinjune recently posting a video all about her favorite alt for The Row's over-$2000 jacket. Shop her pick and more below.
