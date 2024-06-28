Alexa Chung Just Wore Summer's Best Dress-and-Boots Combo to Glastonbury

I may not know the first thing about Glastonbury's musical acts, but as a fashion editor, I can say with full certainty that Alexa Chung is the reigning style queen of the festival (along with Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, of course). Attending day three of the 2024 event, Chung wore an impeccable dress-and-boots combo that I'm dying to re-create. Specifically, she wore Dôen's Grace Dress ($498) in a beautiful butter-yellow shade—a color currently trending in a major way.

Chung's outfit is the latest in a string of hits for L.A.-based brand Dôen. Last month, Dôen debuted an exciting collaboration with Gap that sold out in record time. I don't know about you, but my TikTok feed was chock-full of positive Gap x Dôen content that week. More recently, Camila Morrone wore a pretty Dôen dress in Paris that sent our readers into a tizzy. Word to the wise: It's only a matter of time before Chung's Glastonbury dress sells out, so you might want to act quickly.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Alexa Chung: Dôen Grace Dress ($498); Barbour coat

