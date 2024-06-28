Alexa Chung Just Wore Summer's Best Dress-and-Boots Combo to Glastonbury
I may not know the first thing about Glastonbury's musical acts, but as a fashion editor, I can say with full certainty that Alexa Chung is the reigning style queen of the festival (along with Kate Moss and Sienna Miller, of course). Attending day three of the 2024 event, Chung wore an impeccable dress-and-boots combo that I'm dying to re-create. Specifically, she wore Dôen's Grace Dress ($498) in a beautiful butter-yellow shade—a color currently trending in a major way.
Chung's outfit is the latest in a string of hits for L.A.-based brand Dôen. Last month, Dôen debuted an exciting collaboration with Gap that sold out in record time. I don't know about you, but my TikTok feed was chock-full of positive Gap x Dôen content that week. More recently, Camila Morrone wore a pretty Dôen dress in Paris that sent our readers into a tizzy. Word to the wise: It's only a matter of time before Chung's Glastonbury dress sells out, so you might want to act quickly.
On Alexa Chung: Dôen Grace Dress ($498); Barbour coat
Shop Alexa Chung's Exact Dress
Shop More Dôen Dresses
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.