Sienna Miller Does The Best Effortless Makeup—8 Products I've Spied Her Using Over Paris Fashion Week

If there is someone who always looks effortlessly chic and put together, it's Sienna Miller. Whether it be her enviable wardrobe (which has people joining thousand-long waitlists to buy the items she wears) to her cool-girl tousled waves, she gives us endless style inspiration at Who What Wear UK. As a beauty editor, I'm particularly obsessed with her low-key beauty looks she has been wearing at Paris Fashion Week, and you can bet I'm ready to copy them, stat.

In the name of beauty journalism, I've been scrolling through the Instagram of Sienna Miller's makeup artist, Wendy Rowe, and spying some of the makeup products she uses on Miller to achieve her natural looks. Sienna Miller has often shared her preference for minimal makeup looks. Her beauty uniform usually consists of a glowing, sun-kissed complexion that still lets her freckles shine through, and occasionally we see her wearing a burnt-red lipstick. But for the most part, she looks naturally radiant. Scroll ahead for all the products I've spied her using on Miller over Paris Fashion Week to create that cool-girl makeup look.

What makeup products does Sienna Miller Use?

Embryolisse Lait-Crème Concentré £16 SHOP NOW After doing some detective work on this image of Sienna Miller getting ready for Paris Fashion Week, I can spy a tube on Embroylisse's cult moisturiser on the vanity. I don't know a makeup artist who doesn't rave about this moisturiser, which is basically the gold-standard for priming the skin for makeup. It's lightweight and melts into the skin, and if Sienna's a fan too, I'm sold.

Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops £35 SHOP NOW It seems Sienna loves the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Drops as much as TikTok does, as I can spy these and the B-Boldi Drops on the bathroom sink here. The D-Bronzi drops are great for adding a golden glow to the skin, whether used on bare skin or mixed in with a skin tint or moisturiser.

Drunk Elephant B-Goldi Bright Drops £35 SHOP NOW Right next to the D-Bronzi Drops, I can also spy the B-Goldi Drops, which is a luminous highlighting liquid that you can use alone or mix in with other products to give your skin a lit-from-within glow.

Charlotte Tilbury Hollywood Flawless Filter £39 SHOP NOW MUA Wendy Rowe often uses Charlotte Tilbury products on Sienna Miller at key events such as at Wimbledon and the MET Gala, so I'm not surprised to see one of the brand's most-loved products amongst her makeup picks being used during Paris Fashion Week. The Hollywood Flawless Filter is a clever highlighter/skin tint hybrid, which gives a luminous glow to the skin while delivering a touch of sheer coverage to even the skin. It's like post-facial skin in a bottle. Now we know the secret behind Miller's glow.

Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray £30 SHOP NOW I'm 99% certain that the spray bottle in the middle of the vanity is Charlotte Tilbury's Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, which is regarded amongst beauty editors to be one of the best for long-lasting makeup. If Sienna Miller swears by it for her jam-packed schedule of events, it must be great for keeping makeup looking fresh and in place all day long.

Eve Lom Kiss Mix Original £20 SHOP NOW In an interview with Sienna Miller on Wendy Rowe's YouTube, Miller describes herself as a big fan of lip balms. Over Paris Fashion Week we've spotted her wearing Eve Lom's Kiss Mix lip balm to keep her lips looking hydrated and plumped.

Tower 28 Beauty Beachplease Luminous Tinted Balm £21 SHOP NOW That pretty plum hue on Miller's lips may well be from the Tower28 tinted balm I can see in her bathroom. It can be used as a cream blush or on the lips to add a flush of colour, which I reckon is what Miller has opted for here using the shade After Hours, a muted berry hue.