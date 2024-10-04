This Boot Trend Is Considered "Daunting" By Some, But Sienna Miller Just Proved How Chic It Actually Is
Sienna Miller is one of the few celebrities that I would readily swap places with for the day. Not only to finally take a peek inside of her wardrobe that I've so long admired, but also slip in to some of the events that make up her brimming social life. With launch events, meetings and parties all slotting in to an average day, it's Miller's jam-packed schedule that I would most like to emulate. Exhausting? I'm sure. Exhilarating? I'm certain.
Whilst I spent last night on my sofa, I spotted Miller hit up two invite-only events over the course of the evening. Stopping in to Selfridges to attend a Tiffany & Co. cocktail hour, then later heading down the every A-lister's favourite restaurant, Chiltern Firehouse, the presenter squeezed in a weekend's worth of socialising into one Thursday evening. Whilst the question of what to wear might to such events take over the minds of most, rubbing shoulders with celebrities is what Miller does best, and her wardrobe is perfectly primed to see her through a hectic day of these occasions.
First attending the Tiffany & Co. event in Selfridges, Miller styled a long-line denim dress with a black leather trench coat atop. Finishing off her outfit with a divisive shoe trend, Miller proved that, style-wise, she's always one step ahead of the rest.
Selecting her boots in a pointed toe style, Miller's black lace up pair quietly peeped out the bottom of her dress. Adding height to her look by means of the tall heel, Miller's look struck the perfect balance of polished and un-predictable, making it ideal for such an occasion.
Now, I had I not spotted this second image of Miller from later on in the evening, I wouldn't have know that the boots she styled to her initial event actually extended well beyond her ankle, all the way up to her mid-thigh. Wearing the same pair of boots to an event in central London later that night, Miller styled her over-the-knee boots with black sheer dress adorned with gold sequence. An evening ready ensemble that could fair London's puddle adorned pavements, Miller's shoe choice was functional and fashionable, and a playful alternative to heels for an evening out.
I'm actually not all that surprised to see Miller style a thigh high boot this week. Over-the-knee boots were all of the Chloé's autumn/winter 2024 runways—amongst many others—and we already know Sienna is one of Chloé's biggest fans. Whilst the style might feel dauting to those not used to styling the silhouette, Miller proved that the trend is far more wearable than I had initially imagined. Styling well with pretty miniskirt, but also looking polished with midi and maxi styles, I predict that this weather-proof trend will take off this season.
If you're interested in shopping the surprisingly versatile shoe trend that Miller can't stop wearing, read on to discover our edit of the best over-the-knee boots here.
SHOP THE OVER-THE-KNEE BOOTS TREND HERE:
Over-the-knee boots were are fixture on Chloé's autumn/winter 2024 runway.
I always come back to Paris Texas for their elevated footwear collection.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
