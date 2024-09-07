Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Autumn's Biggest Trouser Trend, and Everyone's Going to Copy Her

I just spotted Sienna Miller—ever in tune with the latest trends—wearing the specific trouser that fashion people are all over ahead of autumn. Just about the only item out there able to coax the style set out of their jeans at this transitional time of year, the leopard-print trouser trend has been doing the rounds the season, and Miller is its newest fan.

Wearing a leg-skimming style in a large spot motif, the actor styled her fashionable strides with a V-neck knit and a simple pair of ballet flats to give her look a chic yet relaxed finish.

With a front-row seat at fashion shows season after season, Miller won't have missed runways predicting that leopard print trousers would be one of the biggest trends of A/W 24. Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten and Versace all sent pairs down the runway in February, and Miller's larger print permeated the collections of many other designers, too.

Officially the trouser style of the season, I've spotted very similar iterations across a range of high-street and designer brands. Zara's comfortable-looking offering surely won't be around for long, and of course, Ganni's bestselling pair are worth checking out now that they've had a restock.

To shop the trouser trend with Sienna Miller's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print trousers below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LEOPARD PRINT TROUSER LOOK:

Button Knit Cardigan
Mango
Button Knit Cardigan

Style over a white tee or wear this on its own.

Animal Print Knit Trousers
ZARA
Animal Print Knit Trousers

Style with the matching top or wear with a black knit à la Miller.

Shop the matching Animal Print Long Knit Top (£26).

Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow

Ballet flats are still very much a thing this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT TROUSERS:

Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Trousers
Ganni
Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Trousers

Ganni's leopard-print trousers are a fashion-person favourite.

Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant
Reformation
Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant

These also come in five other shades.

Ghinea Leopard-Print Silk Wide-Leg Pants
MAX MARA
Ghinea Leopard-Print Silk Wide-Leg Pants

These hang so beautifully on.

Flowing Linen Blend Leopard Print Trousers
Stradivarius
Flowing Linen Blend Leopard Print Trousers

If you fancy a looser fit.

Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans
Mint Velvet
Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans

Cargo pants offer a fresh take on the trend.

Chappy Cropped Belted Leopard-Print Woven Flared Pants
MAISON MAYLE
Chappy Cropped Belted Leopard-Print Woven Flared Pants

This cropped pair will look great styled with a brown suede sock boot.

Animal Print Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
M&S Collection
Animal Print Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers

These come in petite and long lengths too, as well as an extended size range.

By Anthropologie Leopard Pull-On Trousers
Anthropologie
Leopard Pull-On Trousers

The elasticated waistband ensures all-day comfort.

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.

On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.

