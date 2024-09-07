Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Autumn's Biggest Trouser Trend, and Everyone's Going to Copy Her
I just spotted Sienna Miller—ever in tune with the latest trends—wearing the specific trouser that fashion people are all over ahead of autumn. Just about the only item out there able to coax the style set out of their jeans at this transitional time of year, the leopard-print trouser trend has been doing the rounds the season, and Miller is its newest fan.
Wearing a leg-skimming style in a large spot motif, the actor styled her fashionable strides with a V-neck knit and a simple pair of ballet flats to give her look a chic yet relaxed finish.
With a front-row seat at fashion shows season after season, Miller won't have missed runways predicting that leopard print trousers would be one of the biggest trends of A/W 24. Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten and Versace all sent pairs down the runway in February, and Miller's larger print permeated the collections of many other designers, too.
Officially the trouser style of the season, I've spotted very similar iterations across a range of high-street and designer brands. Zara's comfortable-looking offering surely won't be around for long, and of course, Ganni's bestselling pair are worth checking out now that they've had a restock.
To shop the trouser trend with Sienna Miller's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print trousers below.
SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LEOPARD PRINT TROUSER LOOK:
Style with the matching top or wear with a black knit à la Miller.
Shop the matching Animal Print Long Knit Top (£26).
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT TROUSERS:
Ganni's leopard-print trousers are a fashion-person favourite.
This cropped pair will look great styled with a brown suede sock boot.
These come in petite and long lengths too, as well as an extended size range.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
-
The Trench Coat That Sienna Miller and French Women Love Is Finally Back in Stock
At last!
By Natalie Munro
-
This Anti–Quiet Luxury Trend Is Everywhere Right Now—7 Styles I'm Adding to My Fall Wardrobe
Make a statement this season.
By Judith Jones
-
Every Celebrity Stylist Is Fighting Over This Dress Right Now
It's easy to see why.
By Eliza Huber
-
Zoë Kravitz and Hailey Bieber Wore the '70s Bag Trend That Will Dominate This Fall
Boho is back.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Sienna Miller Wore the Controversial Shoe Trend Only Fashion People Truly Get
What's your take?
By Natalie Munro
-
Sporty, Chic, and The Row Coded—Sienna Miller's Jacket Is Fashion's Next Fixation
I already know which one I'm buying.
By Eliza Huber
-
Simone Ashley Just Wore the Chic '90s Dress Trend I Know Will Dominate London This Summer
Now this is a look.
By Natalie Munro
-
Sienna Miller's Casual Jeans Outfit Probably Already Lives Inside Your Closet
Classic Sienna.
By Natalie Munro