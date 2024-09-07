Sienna Miller Just Swapped Her Jeans for Autumn's Biggest Trouser Trend, and Everyone's Going to Copy Her

I just spotted Sienna Miller—ever in tune with the latest trends—wearing the specific trouser that fashion people are all over ahead of autumn. Just about the only item out there able to coax the style set out of their jeans at this transitional time of year, the leopard-print trouser trend has been doing the rounds the season, and Miller is its newest fan.

Wearing a leg-skimming style in a large spot motif, the actor styled her fashionable strides with a V-neck knit and a simple pair of ballet flats to give her look a chic yet relaxed finish.

(Image credit: Splash)

With a front-row seat at fashion shows season after season, Miller won't have missed runways predicting that leopard print trousers would be one of the biggest trends of A/W 24. Isabel Marant, Dries Van Noten and Versace all sent pairs down the runway in February, and Miller's larger print permeated the collections of many other designers, too.

Officially the trouser style of the season, I've spotted very similar iterations across a range of high-street and designer brands. Zara's comfortable-looking offering surely won't be around for long, and of course, Ganni's bestselling pair are worth checking out now that they've had a restock.

To shop the trouser trend with Sienna Miller's stamp of approval, read on to discover our edit of the best leopard print trousers below.

SHOP SIENNA MILLER'S LEOPARD PRINT TROUSER LOOK:

Mango Button Knit Cardigan £26 SHOP NOW Style over a white tee or wear this on its own.

ZARA Animal Print Knit Trousers £28 SHOP NOW Style with the matching top or wear with a black knit à la Miller. Shop the matching Animal Print Long Knit Top (£26).

MANGO Leather Ballet Flats With Bow £50 SHOP NOW Ballet flats are still very much a thing this season.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LEOPARD-PRINT TROUSERS:

Ganni Leopard Washed Cotton Canvas Drawstring Trousers £225 SHOP NOW Ganni's leopard-print trousers are a fashion-person favourite.

Reformation Gale Satin Mid Rise Bias Pant £198 SHOP NOW These also come in five other shades.

MAX MARA Ghinea Leopard-Print Silk Wide-Leg Pants £535 SHOP NOW These hang so beautifully on.

Stradivarius Flowing Linen Blend Leopard Print Trousers £26 SHOP NOW If you fancy a looser fit.

Mint Velvet Leopard Print Straight Cargo Jeans £99 SHOP NOW Cargo pants offer a fresh take on the trend.

MAISON MAYLE Chappy Cropped Belted Leopard-Print Woven Flared Pants £645 SHOP NOW This cropped pair will look great styled with a brown suede sock boot.

M&S Collection Animal Print Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers £30 SHOP NOW These come in petite and long lengths too, as well as an extended size range.