Sienna Miller Has a Great Eye for Dresses—5 Trends She Can't Resist

Be it summer, autumn, winter or spring, I'll turn to Sienna Miller throughout the year for her valuable style inspiration. Favouring relaxed and wearable cuts with a distinctly boho edge, the actor's day-to-day style is one of the most iconic out there. As we're finally moving into the warmer season, naturally I'm turning to the star for a mood-board top up. Having done my time in heavy trousers, coats and jumpers, I'm especially interested in seeing how Miller's summer dress rotation is shaping up this year.

Naturally, I came back from my research brimming with inspiration. Enamoured with Miller's ability to make new season trends feel timeless and wearable, I've narrowed her best dress looks down to five of my favourites, all of which speak to Miller's excellent style as well as the season's chicest trends.

Read on to discover the dress trends that have Miller's seal of approval for summer 2024.

1. PUFF SLEEVE

Sienna Miller wears a purple dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: This summer the ultra-feminine puff sleeve dress has been climbing the ranks. Spotted across designer and high street brands, the structured silhouette is a new fashion favourite. Whilst Miller chose a pretty style in a light purple hue, I've spotted them in just every colour over the past few months, and Miller's elegant styling has encouraged me to jump on board the trend.

SHOP THE PUFF SLEEVE DRESS TREND:

Smocked Asymmetric Midi Dress
& Other Stories
Smocked Asymmetric Midi Dress

This pretty floral dress if perfect for wearing to summer weddings.

Marella Linen Dress
Reformation
Marella Linen Dress

This also comes in three other shades.

DÔEN, Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress
Doen
Katherina Shirred Cotton-Voile Midi Dress

Wear with polished mary janes or style with a strappy heel.

Nobodys Child, Red Linen-Blend Balloon Sleeve Zora Midi Dress
Nobodys Child
Red Linen-Blend Balloon Sleeve Zora Midi Dress

The linen composition is naturally breathable and comfortable enough to style during hot summer days.

2. FRILLY

Sienna Miller wears a blue dress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: With an enduring love for the boho aesthetic, Miller's wardrobe is brimming with frilly finds. Reaching for the pretty trend for red carpet events and casual outing alike, the frill dress trend makes up a notable portion of Miller's collection—and reappears every summer like clockwork.

SHOP THE FRILLY DRESS TREND:

M&S X SIENNA MILLER, Ruffle Maxi Dress
Marks & Spencer
X Sienna Miller Ruffle Maxi Dress

This is already on its way to selling out.

Asymmetric Ruffled Dress
Mango
Asymmetric Ruffled Dress

Style with long gold earrings or go sans jewellery.

Khaite, Pim Ruffled Silk Georgette Slip Dress
Khaite
Pim Ruffled Silk Georgette Slip Dress

This elegant silk dress moves with you so beautifully.

Ossy - Daisy Jacquard Slate Blue
Rixo
Ossy Dress

Rixo's occasion dresses are a fashion persons favourites.

3. WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE

Sienna Miller wears a white dress.

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: This airy dress trend is ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the hot summer months. Composed of a rigid cotton fabric, the broderie detail adds a lighter touch that offers both a pretty detail and breathability. Styling a typically boho-inspired look, Miller accessorised hers with a statement belt and oversized earrings, but the trend looks just as elegant when styled with fewer add-ons.

SHOP THE WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE DRESS TREND

Broderie Anglaise Dress
H&M
Broderie Anglaise Dress

This elegant summer dress also comes in black.

MATTEAU, Stapless Bow-Detailed Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton Midi Dress
Matteau
Stapless Bow-Detailed Broderie Anglaise Organic Cotton Midi Dress

The subtle pocket details are both comfortable and convenient.

Finery London, Mela White Cotton Broderie Anglaise Midi Dress
Finery London
Mela White Cotton Broderie Anglaise Midi Dress

The puff-sleeve detail adds an elevated edge.

Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress
Farm Rio
Richelieu Tiered Broderie Anglaise Cotton Midi Dress

Style with an oversized raffia bag or a large straw hat.

4. BLACK

Sienna Miller wears a black dress

(Image credit: Splash)

Style Notes: No wardrobe is complete without an LBD, and Miller understands the importance of the crucial buy. Choosing one with a strapless finish, the actor crafted an elegant outfit that was easily accessorised with a black bag and shoes.

SHOP THE BLACK DRESS TREND:

One-Shoulder Midi Dress
& Other Stories
One-Shoulder Midi Dress

This also comes in a pale khaki shade.

COS, Asymmetric Off-The-Shoulder Wrap Dress
COS
Asymmetric Off-The-Shoulder Wrap Dress

Dress this down with strappy sandals or up with a pointed-toe heel.

Reformation, Ember Dress
Reformation
Ember Dress

Layer this up with plenty of necklaces, or style with statement studs instead.

Asymmetric Neckline Dress
Mango
Asymmetric Neckline Dress

Style with a vibrant bag to inject a pop of colour.

5. SHEER

Sienna Miller wears a sheer dress.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Style Notes: Celebrities love the naked dress trend, and Miller is no different. Wearing a feminine style emblazoned with floral details, Miller's floor-sweeping dress played into her preference for delicate details and flowing silhouettes.

SHOP THE SHEER DRESS TREND:

Glittery Mesh Dress
H&M
Glittery Mesh Dress

Add some sparkle to your step.

Alice Sheer Asymmetric Dress
Paloma Wool
Alice Sheer Asymmetric Dress

The cotton and silk composition makes this dress lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the summer months.

MANGO, Godets Dress With Decorative Stitching
Mango
Godets Dress With Decorative Stitching

This flowing dress has a slightly sheer finish.

Bardot Off-The-Shoulder Mesh Maxi Dress
Bardot
Off-The-Shoulder Mesh Maxi Dress

This pretty dress offers an easy way to work some colour into your summer rotation.

