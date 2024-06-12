Sienna Miller Has a Great Eye for Dresses—5 Trends She Can't Resist
Be it summer, autumn, winter or spring, I'll turn to Sienna Miller throughout the year for her valuable style inspiration. Favouring relaxed and wearable cuts with a distinctly boho edge, the actor's day-to-day style is one of the most iconic out there. As we're finally moving into the warmer season, naturally I'm turning to the star for a mood-board top up. Having done my time in heavy trousers, coats and jumpers, I'm especially interested in seeing how Miller's summer dress rotation is shaping up this year.
Naturally, I came back from my research brimming with inspiration. Enamoured with Miller's ability to make new season trends feel timeless and wearable, I've narrowed her best dress looks down to five of my favourites, all of which speak to Miller's excellent style as well as the season's chicest trends.
Read on to discover the dress trends that have Miller's seal of approval for summer 2024.
DISCOVER THE DRESS TRENDS THAT SIENNA MILLER LOVES RIGHT NOW:
1. PUFF SLEEVE
Style Notes: This summer the ultra-feminine puff sleeve dress has been climbing the ranks. Spotted across designer and high street brands, the structured silhouette is a new fashion favourite. Whilst Miller chose a pretty style in a light purple hue, I've spotted them in just every colour over the past few months, and Miller's elegant styling has encouraged me to jump on board the trend.
SHOP THE PUFF SLEEVE DRESS TREND:
This pretty floral dress if perfect for wearing to summer weddings.
Wear with polished mary janes or style with a strappy heel.
The linen composition is naturally breathable and comfortable enough to style during hot summer days.
2. FRILLY
Style Notes: With an enduring love for the boho aesthetic, Miller's wardrobe is brimming with frilly finds. Reaching for the pretty trend for red carpet events and casual outing alike, the frill dress trend makes up a notable portion of Miller's collection—and reappears every summer like clockwork.
SHOP THE FRILLY DRESS TREND:
3. WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE
Style Notes: This airy dress trend is ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the hot summer months. Composed of a rigid cotton fabric, the broderie detail adds a lighter touch that offers both a pretty detail and breathability. Styling a typically boho-inspired look, Miller accessorised hers with a statement belt and oversized earrings, but the trend looks just as elegant when styled with fewer add-ons.
SHOP THE WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE DRESS TREND
The subtle pocket details are both comfortable and convenient.
The puff-sleeve detail adds an elevated edge.
Style with an oversized raffia bag or a large straw hat.
4. BLACK
Style Notes: No wardrobe is complete without an LBD, and Miller understands the importance of the crucial buy. Choosing one with a strapless finish, the actor crafted an elegant outfit that was easily accessorised with a black bag and shoes.
SHOP THE BLACK DRESS TREND:
Dress this down with strappy sandals or up with a pointed-toe heel.
Layer this up with plenty of necklaces, or style with statement studs instead.
5. SHEER
Style Notes: Celebrities love the naked dress trend, and Miller is no different. Wearing a feminine style emblazoned with floral details, Miller's floor-sweeping dress played into her preference for delicate details and flowing silhouettes.
SHOP THE SHEER DRESS TREND:
The cotton and silk composition makes this dress lightweight and comfortable to wear throughout the summer months.
This pretty dress offers an easy way to work some colour into your summer rotation.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
