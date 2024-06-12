Sienna Miller Has a Great Eye for Dresses—5 Trends She Can't Resist

Be it summer, autumn, winter or spring, I'll turn to Sienna Miller throughout the year for her valuable style inspiration. Favouring relaxed and wearable cuts with a distinctly boho edge, the actor's day-to-day style is one of the most iconic out there. As we're finally moving into the warmer season, naturally I'm turning to the star for a mood-board top up. Having done my time in heavy trousers, coats and jumpers, I'm especially interested in seeing how Miller's summer dress rotation is shaping up this year.

Naturally, I came back from my research brimming with inspiration. Enamoured with Miller's ability to make new season trends feel timeless and wearable, I've narrowed her best dress looks down to five of my favourites, all of which speak to Miller's excellent style as well as the season's chicest trends.

Read on to discover the dress trends that have Miller's seal of approval for summer 2024.

DISCOVER THE DRESS TRENDS THAT SIENNA MILLER LOVES RIGHT NOW:

1. PUFF SLEEVE

Style Notes: This summer the ultra-feminine puff sleeve dress has been climbing the ranks. Spotted across designer and high street brands, the structured silhouette is a new fashion favourite. Whilst Miller chose a pretty style in a light purple hue, I've spotted them in just every colour over the past few months, and Miller's elegant styling has encouraged me to jump on board the trend.

SHOP THE PUFF SLEEVE DRESS TREND:

2. FRILLY

Style Notes: With an enduring love for the boho aesthetic, Miller's wardrobe is brimming with frilly finds. Reaching for the pretty trend for red carpet events and casual outing alike, the frill dress trend makes up a notable portion of Miller's collection—and reappears every summer like clockwork.

SHOP THE FRILLY DRESS TREND:

3. WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE

Style Notes: This airy dress trend is ideal for keeping you cool and comfortable throughout the hot summer months. Composed of a rigid cotton fabric, the broderie detail adds a lighter touch that offers both a pretty detail and breathability. Styling a typically boho-inspired look, Miller accessorised hers with a statement belt and oversized earrings, but the trend looks just as elegant when styled with fewer add-ons.

SHOP THE WHITE BRODERIE ANGLAISE DRESS TREND

4. BLACK

Style Notes: No wardrobe is complete without an LBD, and Miller understands the importance of the crucial buy. Choosing one with a strapless finish, the actor crafted an elegant outfit that was easily accessorised with a black bag and shoes.

SHOP THE BLACK DRESS TREND:

5. SHEER

Style Notes: Celebrities love the naked dress trend, and Miller is no different. Wearing a feminine style emblazoned with floral details, Miller's floor-sweeping dress played into her preference for delicate details and flowing silhouettes.

SHOP THE SHEER DRESS TREND:

