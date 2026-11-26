I might be biased as a born-and-raised city girl, but I think Londoners do winter dressing better than most. Well-versed in the art of staying cosy in blustery surroundings whilst looking polished enough to keep up with the demands of city living, they're a constant source of styling inspiration. This week, however, I didn't even need to leave the house to find it. Stopping me mid-scroll, Alexa Chung was wearing the winter jacket trend that's just shot to the top of my wishlist.
Styling a black shearling fur jacket with a pair of high-contrast white jeans, Alexa crafted one of the chicest winter looks I've come across lately. Sidestepping the leather jackets and puffer styles that have been dominating London's streets this season, her fluffy iteration brought a little extra drama to her outfit, whilst delivering the cosy factor winter dressing demands.
More luxurious than your standard puffer and less ubiquitous than a leather jacket, shearling fur jackets tap into the wider move towards more opulent, glamorous dressing we're seeing this season. And whilst the plush finish brings the elegance, it's also practical enough to keep you warm without having to bundle yourself up in a floor-length coat.
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One of the smartest—and chicest—buys you can make this season, read on to shop the shearling fur jackets I'm recommending below.
Shop Shearling Fur Jackets:
H&M
Reversible Shearling Jacket
Be quick! This is on its way to selling out.
COS
Fur-Effect Jacket
Bundle up in style.
hm
Faux Fur Jacket
Style this with jeans or dress it up with satin trousers.
Reformation
Ayla Coat
I'd easily believe you if you told me this was designer.
Mango
Faux-Fur Coat With Lapels
The chocolate brown colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
PRADA
Aspen Coar
This is amongst one of the chicest fur coats I've come across this season.
TOTEME
Silky Shearling Jacket Dark Brown
This cosy shearling jacket will keep you cosy during winter's coldest days.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.