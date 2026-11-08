Take it from Jennifer Lawrence: this season, the chicest dressers are looking beyond leather coats in favour of something, dare I say, even more elevated: satin. With its subtle sheen and glossy finish, a satin coat is one of the most sophisticated layers to consider for the months ahead.
Still relatively fresh on the scene, the lightweight jacket trend has come to the fore alongside the rising popularity of opera coats and housecoats, tapping into a wider shift towards more decadent dressing this winter.
Choosing a satin style in the brightest shade of cream, Jennifer introduced an entirely new level of luxuriousness to her outfit. Worn over white trousers and paired with fur-trimmed flip-flops, her coat brought polish, whilst her covetable tassel-trimmed scarf swept around her neck added another considered detail.
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Of course, longline leather coats will always have their place in an elegant evening wardrobe, but this season's satin alternatives offer a different kind of appeal. Lighter and more fluid, they work beautifully over dresses, maintaining a streamlined silhouette while adding a luxurious finish. Equally, I love the idea of wearing one with jeans and a simple T-shirt for a more relaxed take on elevated everyday dressing.
If there's one new-season outerwear trend I'd recommend considering, it's the satin coat. Read on to shop the most sophisticated styles below.
Shop Satin Coats:
Zara
Satin Coat With Shoulder Pads
Honestly, I think this looks more expensive than it actually is.
Reformation
Stella Satin Coat
Whilst I love this in cream, it also comes in four other shades.
Rixo
Kaiden Satin Jacquard Jacket
Drape this over jeans and a tee to immediately elevate your look.
Kallmeyer
Lucien Fil-Coupé Floral-Jacquard Coat
The floral-jacquard finish lends this such a delicate, ornate energy.
Anthropologie
Shelby Satin Trench Coat
The high-shine finish brings ample elegance to this throw-on design.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.