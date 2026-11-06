Rosie Huntington-Whiteley Just Confirmed That Winter Outfits Look Even Better With This Luxe Leather-Jacket Trend
Black leather jackets are considered classic for a very good reason, but in 2026, this rich-hued alternative is the A-lister choice for easy elegance. Scroll to see how celebs are wearing their leather jackets now.
After the temperatures dropped this week, you might have immediately started Googling "puffer coats", but one jacket I keep spotting everywhere this week is the brown leather jacket. As the softer alternative to classic black, this vintage-inspired style has well and truly found its way into the wardrobes of fashion people and celebrities alike, and it’s not hard to see why.
Whether you go for an oversized, worn-in bomber or a polished, fitted style, it’s one of those pieces that works with pretty much everything. Throw it on with your favourite jeans! Layer it over a dress ! Or, pair it with tailored trousers and a chunky knit for an easy, cold-weather look. Basically, if you’ve been thinking about adding a new jacket to your wardrobe, this might just be the one. Don't believe me? Ask Rosie Huntingdon-Whiteley.
When the model and entrepreneur stepped out this week in a cropped leather bomber in a luxe shade of reddish chestnut, I was immediately convinced that it was the jacket alone that made her simple pair of grey tailored trousers feel really special. Similarly, when Lori Harvey was photographed at a store opening in NYC on the very same night, her glossy brown jacket was the focal point in a pared-back, monochrome look.
Given just how big rich, chocolate brown has been for the last couple of winters, it was only a matter of time before the trend translated to leather jackets too, and if you're tired of suede, not into faux fur and looking for something that you can just as easily wear for evening as you can for a casual weekend, you might want to consider a sleek brown leather jacket. Black leather will never be "out", but brown leather feels like the rock and roll girl's more elevated and elegant big sister.
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Keep scrolling to see and shop our favourites of the best brown leather jackets to shop right now. You won't regret it.
Shop Brown Leather Jackets:
H&M
Leather Jacket
Pure minimalist perfection.
ZARA
Zw Collection 100% Leather Jacket With Raised Collar
I'm obsessed with this strong silhouette.
Nour Hammour
Wren Cropped Bomber
Nour Hammour are experts in buttery soft leather.
Topshop
Faux leather Cinched Jacket in Washed brown
This has a hidden drawstring so you can really cinch the waist.
THE FRANKIE SHOP
Alena Coated Bomber Jacket
Honestly? The perfect shade of bitter chocolate in my opinion.
Zimmermann
Valiant Leather Jacket
The sumptuous fur collar adds an extra special touch.
Sportmax
Belted Leather Jacket
Just add leggings and a knee high boot.
ASOS DESIGN
Double Layered Real Leather Bomber Jacket in Washed Brown
Double layered for extra toastiness.
YSL
Bomber Jacket in Lambskin
This also comes in black, but I know which I prefer.
Coach
Heritage C Snap Front Shrunken Jacket
Just add wide leg trousers a lá Rosie Huntindon-Whiteley.
Remy Farrell is a London-based fashion editor with 10 years of experience covering fashion, beauty and lifestyle. After graduating with a journalism degree and working on the fashion teams for titles such as Grazia, Elle, and British Vogue, she moved into the luxury e-commerce sector, working as fashion assistant at TheOutnet.com After expanding an assisting and styling portfolio that includes talent such as Gigi Hadid, Victoria Beckham and Miquita Oliver, she ventured into beauty, compiling reviews and diverse beauty content.
In her role as fashion editor at Who What Wear, Remy is interested in discovering new brands to share with the WWW UK readership, and loves uncovering hidden gems to make shopping accessible to everyone.