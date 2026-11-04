Sure, You *Could* Wear Jeans, But Fashion People Know This Trouser Trend Looks Even Better With Graphic Tees

Don't default to denim—trousers in this trending colour look even better with tanks and tees.

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Jennifer Lawrence steps outside in New York wearing a graphic tee with w blue chore jacket, red trousers, vans and a flannel tied around her waist.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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Of course, you could always pair a graphic tee with jeans, but will that ever really result in an outfit worth remembering? I can't guarantee it. Instead, if you're looking to give your everyday basics a little more personality, I'd recommend the simple styling swap I'm already spotting fashion people in New York getting behind.

Putting me onto the easy alternative, Jennifer Lawrence was spotted out for a stroll in New York, elevating her slouchy graphic tee with a vibrant pair of red trousers. Worn with a mid-blue chore jacket and Vans' enduringly relevant Authentic trainers in black, she finished the look by slinging a flannel shirt around her waist, creating an outfit that felt in keeping with her signature unfussy cool.

Jennifer Lawrence steps outside in New York wearing a graphic tee with w blue chore jacket, red trousers, vans and a flannel tied around her waist.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

With skirts having established themselves as one of the season's favourite silhouettes, and soft trousers gaining ground, jeans are feeling, in my opinion, a little less essential than usual. That's not to say I'm advocating a wardrobe clear-out, but this particular moment feels ripe for experimenting with alternative silhouettes.

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Offering an uncomplicated way to bring colour into your everyday wardrobe, red trousers add a hit of vibrancy and energy to otherwise simple staples. They're also easy to style, bringing interest to an outfit without requiring you to rethink the rest of your look.

Whilst other colour trends, such as purple or butter yellow, can feel more closely tied to a particular season or moment, red has a much longer fashion lifespan, making a pair of red trousers a rather worthwhile addition to your wardrobe.

Inspired? Read on to shop the red trouser styles I'm recommending below.

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.