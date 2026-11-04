Of course, you could always pair a graphic tee with jeans, but will that ever really result in an outfit worth remembering? I can't guarantee it. Instead, if you're looking to give your everyday basics a little more personality, I'd recommend the simple styling swap I'm already spotting fashion people in New York getting behind.
With skirts having established themselves as one of the season's favourite silhouettes, and soft trousers gaining ground, jeans are feeling, in my opinion, a little less essential than usual. That's not to say I'm advocating a wardrobe clear-out, but this particular moment feels ripe for experimenting with alternative silhouettes.
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Offering an uncomplicated way to bring colour into your everyday wardrobe, red trousers add a hit of vibrancy and energy to otherwise simple staples. They're also easy to style, bringing interest to an outfit without requiring you to rethink the rest of your look.
Whilst other colour trends, such as purple or butter yellow, can feel more closely tied to a particular season or moment, red has a much longer fashion lifespan, making a pair of red trousers a rather worthwhile addition to your wardrobe.
Inspired? Read on to shop the red trouser styles I'm recommending below.
Shop Red Trouers:
Reformation
Sawyer Cargo Pant
These also come in cream and dark green.
Zara
Wide-Leg Trousers
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Free People
Spotlight Barrel Trousers
Style with a white graphic tee to get JLaw's look.
Marks & Spencer
Twill Straight Leg Trousers
Wear these with ballet flats or style them with a pointed-toe boot.
H&M
Scuba Track Pants
With a leather jacket or bomber, you can absolutely get away with wearing these trousers out and about.
COMME SI
Silk-Bias Pants
This are such a chic stand in for an LBD this party season.
Zara
Wool Blend Pleated Trousers
The wool composition ensures a snug, comfortable finish.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.