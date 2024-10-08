Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Fall Version of Summer's Biggest Skirt Trend
The hold that white, A-line poplin skirts had on us this summer was iron-strong. Celebs like Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, and Gigi Hadid were wearing them as often if not more than we were, which was at least once a week. And no one can blame any of us. The Prada-inspired trend combined ease and versatility with elegance and grace, whether styled with a cashmere sweater, a graphic tee, or a plain white T-shirt or tank. White skirts could do no wrong—and next summer, they'll likely continue to be faultless.
As much as I'd like to keep the trend going into 2025, poplin simply isn't a practical material for colder weather. So, to keep the same vibe going into the chillier months, I'm voting that we switch to a more durable, warmer fabric (and autumnal color scheme) while we wait for sunny days to return in the spring. And apparently, Sabrina Carpenter's in full agreement.
On Sabrina Carpenter: Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Kitten Heel Peep Toe Slide Sandal ($795)
The Short n' Sweet singer, who's currently on tour, traded in her on-stage sparkly miniskirts and corset bodysuits for a more autumnal get-up for a night out in New York, where she was performing last week at both Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Carpenter was spotted leaving dinner at Via Carota in the West Village wearing a sleeveless, black turtleneck sweater with a plaid, brown-and-black A-line skirt, as well as peep-toe black Christian Louboutin heels and a lightweight black jacket.
Though not as summery as the white ones we all thirsted over from May until August, Carpenter's fall alternative possesses all the same benefits of its warm-weather predecessor. It's sophisticated and glamorous while still being simple to style and comfortable. The colors—brown and black—make it perfect for pairing with autumnal knits and cropped blazers, and it'll look great with sheer tights when the temperatures dip further into the 20s, 30s, and 40s.
If you're in full agreeance, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find plenty of fall-ready A-line skirts to help you get Carpenter's look ASAP.
Shop fall-ready A-line skirts:
Just switch out the boots for a pair of peep-toe heels if you want to dress this outfit up.
This denim wash allows this skirt style to remain elegant instead of dressing it down like so many other washes would.
I'm freaking out over how good this leather skirt is.
If you're looking to splurge, you won't regret doing so on this jacquard midi skirt.
This one's not as A-line as the others, but the pattern and material make it equally perfect for fall. You're welcome.
I tried on the white version at Tibi this summer and have regretted not buying it every day since. Don't follow my lead.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
