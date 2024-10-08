Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore the Fall Version of Summer's Biggest Skirt Trend

(Image credit: Backgrid)

The hold that white, A-line poplin skirts had on us this summer was iron-strong. Celebs like Kaia Gerber, Laura Harrier, and Gigi Hadid were wearing them as often if not more than we were, which was at least once a week. And no one can blame any of us. The Prada-inspired trend combined ease and versatility with elegance and grace, whether styled with a cashmere sweater, a graphic tee, or a plain white T-shirt or tank. White skirts could do no wrong—and next summer, they'll likely continue to be faultless.

As much as I'd like to keep the trend going into 2025, poplin simply isn't a practical material for colder weather. So, to keep the same vibe going into the chillier months, I'm voting that we switch to a more durable, warmer fabric (and autumnal color scheme) while we wait for sunny days to return in the spring. And apparently, Sabrina Carpenter's in full agreement.

On Sabrina Carpenter: Christian Louboutin Me Dolly Kitten Heel Peep Toe Slide Sandal ($795)

The Short n' Sweet singer, who's currently on tour, traded in her on-stage sparkly miniskirts and corset bodysuits for a more autumnal get-up for a night out in New York, where she was performing last week at both Barclays Center in Brooklyn and Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Carpenter was spotted leaving dinner at Via Carota in the West Village wearing a sleeveless, black turtleneck sweater with a plaid, brown-and-black A-line skirt, as well as peep-toe black Christian Louboutin heels and a lightweight black jacket.

Though not as summery as the white ones we all thirsted over from May until August, Carpenter's fall alternative possesses all the same benefits of its warm-weather predecessor. It's sophisticated and glamorous while still being simple to style and comfortable. The colors—brown and black—make it perfect for pairing with autumnal knits and cropped blazers, and it'll look great with sheer tights when the temperatures dip further into the 20s, 30s, and 40s.

If you're in full agreeance, keep scrolling. Below, you'll find plenty of fall-ready A-line skirts to help you get Carpenter's look ASAP.

Shop fall-ready A-line skirts:

MANGO Marbled Wool Pleated Skirt $130 SHOP NOW Mango is fully prepared for fall weather to kick in.

ZARA Zw Collection Midi Skirt $50 SHOP NOW I love the idea of wearing an A-line skirt with tall boots.

COS Voluminous A-Line Denim Midi Skirt $190 SHOP NOW This entire look is going on my fall moodboard.

Massimo Dutti Pleated Skirt With Leather Detail $169 SHOP NOW Just switch out the boots for a pair of peep-toe heels if you want to dress this outfit up.

ZARA Z1975 Denim Wrap Skirt $50 SHOP NOW This denim wash allows this skirt style to remain elegant instead of dressing it down like so many other washes would.

Reformation Alyssa Low Waist Skirt $178 SHOP NOW The low-rise fit brings this retro skirt shape into the 2020s.

COS Voluminous A-Line Cotton Midi Skirt $170 SHOP NOW Need.

MANGO Flared Skirt With Pleated Detail $100 SHOP NOW What a color.

Massimo Dutti Nappa Leather Box Pleat Midi Skirt $299 SHOP NOW I'm freaking out over how good this leather skirt is.

J.Crew Foldover Sweater Midi Skirt in Merino Wool Blend $168 $100 SHOP NOW Sale alert!

Lafayette 148 New York Wood Grooves Clipped Jacquard Maxi Skirt $2498 SHOP NOW If you're looking to splurge, you won't regret doing so on this jacquard midi skirt.

MANGO Check Skirt With Slit $70 SHOP NOW This one's not as A-line as the others, but the pattern and material make it equally perfect for fall. You're welcome.

Reformation Nuria Skirt $198 SHOP NOW So comfy and cute.

Tibi Summer Denim Circle Skirt $495 SHOP NOW I tried on the white version at Tibi this summer and have regretted not buying it every day since. Don't follow my lead.