Kaia Gerber Wore the Anti-Denim Skirt Trend That Goes With Both Sneakers and Flats
Anyone in New York City right now will tell you that getting dressed has been a struggle in this heat—and that's putting things lightly. When it isn't raining, it's 90ºF or higher with humidity that makes going outside even for a short period of time feel close to impossible. Finding something to wear that doesn't add to the problem is tricky to say the least, yet Kaia Gerber managed to do it with ease. Recently, the model was spotted in SoHo wearing the perfect warm-weather outfit consisting of a loose graphic tee, a white midi skirt, and black Repetto ballet flats. Simple, chic, and airy—what more could you ask for?
Stylish people across the fashion capitals have been relying on Gerber's skirt trend all summer long, pairing the poplin staple with everything from sneakers to sandals to flats. What makes it perfect for this weather is how lightweight and billowy it is. Unlike a denim or silk skirt, a white cotton or linen alt won't stick to your sweaty skin or trap in heat. Instead, it moves with you, all the while appearing effortless and cool with whatever it's styled with.
If you find yourself just as smitten with white midi skirts as the fashion crowd this summer, keep scrolling. You just might find a few stellar options to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.
On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerinas ($300); Thistles sunglasses
Shop white midi skirts for summer:
This skirt won't still be in stock by this time next week. And I'm willing to put money on that.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
