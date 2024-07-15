Kaia Gerber Wore the Anti-Denim Skirt Trend That Goes With Both Sneakers and Flats

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Anyone in New York City right now will tell you that getting dressed has been a struggle in this heat—and that's putting things lightly. When it isn't raining, it's 90ºF or higher with humidity that makes going outside even for a short period of time feel close to impossible. Finding something to wear that doesn't add to the problem is tricky to say the least, yet Kaia Gerber managed to do it with ease. Recently, the model was spotted in SoHo wearing the perfect warm-weather outfit consisting of a loose graphic tee, a white midi skirt, and black Repetto ballet flats. Simple, chic, and airy—what more could you ask for?

Stylish people across the fashion capitals have been relying on Gerber's skirt trend all summer long, pairing the poplin staple with everything from sneakers to sandals to flats. What makes it perfect for this weather is how lightweight and billowy it is. Unlike a denim or silk skirt, a white cotton or linen alt won't stick to your sweaty skin or trap in heat. Instead, it moves with you, all the while appearing effortless and cool with whatever it's styled with.

If you find yourself just as smitten with white midi skirts as the fashion crowd this summer, keep scrolling. You just might find a few stellar options to add to your warm-weather wardrobe.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Cendrillon Ballerinas ($300); Thistles sunglasses

Shop white midi skirts for summer:

Steve Madden Amalia Skirt $79 SHOP NOW The eyelet details on this one are so pretty.

Madewell Paperbag Pull on Midi Skirt $118 SHOP NOW Easy doesn't even begin to describe this skirt.

H&M Pleated Satin Skirt $40 SHOP NOW This skirt won't still be in stock by this time next week. And I'm willing to put money on that.

Helsa Cotton Poplin Midi Skirt $228 SHOP NOW If it's good enough for Elsa Hosk, it's good enough for me.

Molly Goddard Olive Skirt $595 SHOP NOW The ruffles get me every time.

L'Academie By Marianna Arman Midi Skirt $228 SHOP NOW Do it. You know you want to.

J.Crew Embroidered Side-Tie Skirt in Cotton Voile $148 $67 SHOP NOW This sale won't last long.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Soleil Skirt $260 SHOP NOW Faithfull is my go-to for linen summer staples.