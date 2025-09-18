It's Here: The Exact Flat Shoe Trend (and Color) That Makes Casual Fall Pants Look Expensive

A beautiful thing about fashion is that you can very easily get away with wearing casual things without looking sloppy if you have the right tools—and by tools, I mean shoes. You know it, I know it, and Gigi Hadid knows it. While out and about in NYC recently amid NYFW, Hadid was seen wearing a pair of cool, casual knit pants from her brand Guest in Residence, which she paired with another one of her designs: a shrunken polo-neck knit. If paired with sneakers or flip-flops, the outfit would've been quite casual, but by pairing them with brown ruched loafers, Hadid's outfit looked undeniably polished.
Yes, I realize that brown ruched loafers are a bit of a specific flat shoe trend, but Miu Miu (the maker of Hadid's loafers) and Saint Laurent have made it so with their It loafers, and plenty of other brands have followed suit, as you'll see by the assortment below. The It girl-favorite flats will make whatever you're wearing look wildly expensive—trust me. If you're game, keep scrolling to shop leather and suede iterations of the trend for yourself, along with cool casual pants to wear with them.
