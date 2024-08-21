French, Scandi, and New York Women Are All About This Easy Outfit Formula

By
published
in Features

Woman wearing baby blue button-down shirt with white t-shirt underneath and white denim maxi skirt.

(Image credit: @iamnkriote)

After traveling across Europe and the U.S. this summer, I've found the singular outfit combination that's universal to nearly every stylish person out there: a simple tank top or T-shirt paired with a button-down shirt. Whether you're wearing this foolproof look with jeans, running shorts, or a maxi skirt, the timeless dress-shirt layering look is perfect for a polished yet simple outfit formula, especially in between the seasons.

As summer slowly starts to set and shoppers begin their hunt for cool fall pieces, the button-down–and–T-shirt combo has never looked better. If you're looking for an outfit that'll seamlessly work in transitional weather, look no further.

Below, browse some inspiration on how to style a simple button-down with a tank top or T-shirt, and then shop our favorite transitional pieces for the season ahead.

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @styleidealist)

How to style: White button-down + khaki pants + white tank top + heeled black sandals + black belt

Madewell, Plus Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt
Madewell
Plus Easy Y-Neck Button-Up Shirt

Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt

Double Loop Trouser Belt
Nordstrom
Double Loop Trouser Belt

Madewell, The Plus Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill
Madewell
The Plus Harlow Wide-Leg Pant in Drapey Twill

Tracie Black Crocodile Thong Strap Kitten Heel | Women's Heels – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Tracie Black Crocodile Thong Strap Kitten Hee

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @sylviemus_)

How to style: White button-down + white T-shirt + black maxi skirt + black slingbacks + thin leather belt

Alexis Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt
French Connection
Alexis Cotton Poplin Button-Up Shirt

The Favorite Organic Cotton T-Shirt
Favorite Daughter
The Favorite Organic Cotton T-Shirt

Linen A-Line Maxi Skirt
COS
Linen A-Line Maxi Skirt

Thin Leather Belt
Toteme
Thin Leather Belt

Persona Slingback Pump
Jeffrey Campbell
Persona Slingback Pump

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @_paulineleroy_)

How to style: Striped button-down + white tank top + Adidas shorts + loafers

Will Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Will Oversized Shirt

Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank
Nordstrom
Rib Scoop Neck Cotton Tank

Adidas, Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts
Adidas
Adicolor Classics Sprinter Shorts

Whitney Leather Loafer
G.H.Bass
Whitney Leather Loafer

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

How to style: White button-down + white T-shirt + black capri pants + skinny bag + strappy mules

Relaxed Fit Button-Up Shirt
Mango
Relaxed Fit Button-Up Shirt

H&M, Fitted T-Shirt
H&M
Fitted T-Shirt

Capri Leggings
Mango
Capri Leggings

ALAÏA, Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag
Alaïa
Le Teckel Small Leather Shoulder Bag

Buckle Leather Sandals
Mango
Buckle Leather Sandals

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @anoukyve)

How to style: White button-down + white T-shirt + gray trousers + brown leather belt + brown sandals

Oversized Cotton Shirt
H&M
Oversized Cotton Shirt

Cotton Crew Tee
Forever 21
Cotton Crew Tee

Dress Pants
H&M
Dress Pants

Rebecca Croc Embossed Belt
Nordstrom
Rebecca Croc Embossed Belt

Marnie Flip Flops
Steve Madden
Marnie Flip Flops

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @iamnkirote)

How to style: Baby-blue button-down + white T-shirt + white denim maxi skirt + black leather belt

Everlane, The Must-Have Oxford Shirt
Everlane
The Must-Have Oxford Shirt

Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt
Nordstrom
Relaxed Fit Pima Cotton Crewneck T-Shirt

Amiri Maxi Pencil Skirt With Back Slit
Afrm
Amiri Maxi Pencil Skirt With Back Slit

Chunky Metal Leather Belt
Madewell
Chunky Metal Leather Belt

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @thecarolinelin)

How to style: Blue button-down + white T-shirt + slouchy jeans + black sweater draped over shoulders

Oversized Tailored Shirt
COS
Oversized Tailored Shirt

Clean Cut T-Shirt
COS
Clean Cut T-Shirt

Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans
Zara
Z1975 High Rise Long Length Straight Cut Jeans

Crewneck Raglan Cotton Blend Sweater
Treasure & Bond
Crewneck Raglan Cotton Blend Sweater

Influencer wearing button down shirt outfit.

(Image credit: @symphonyofsilk)

How to style: Striped button-down + white T-shirt + black slip skirt + black sandals

Eli Oversized Shirt
Reformation
Eli Oversized Shirt

Supima® Cotton Rib T-Shirt
Madewell
Supima Cotton Rib T-Shirt

Gwyneth Slip Skirt
J.Crew
Gwyneth Slip Skirt

Hadyn Black Leather Sandal | Women's Designer Sandals – Steve Madden
Steve Madden
Hadyn Black Leather Sanda

Explore More:
Button-Down Shirts Tank Tops T-Shirts Outfit Inspiration
Ana Escalante
Assistant Shopping Editor
Ana Escalante is an award-winning journalist and Gen Z editor whose work ranges from dissecting size inclusivity at fashion week to discussing how American Girl Doll meme accounts are the the answer to society's collective spiral. She's covered it all: Queen Elizabeth II's corgis, Roe v. Wade frontline protests, and the emergence of jorts (or jean shorts for the uninitated). At Who What Wear, Ana is responsible for delivering smart, insightful, personality-driven shopping guides and trend features for a digital-first generation.Before joining Who What Wear, Ana was Glamour magazine's editorial assistant, where she focused on daily news and special packages, including leading the brand's 2022 Met Gala coverage. For more than half a decade, she has covered style, beauty, and digital culture for publications such as Paper magazine, Harper's Bazaar, Vogue Japan, and Allure, among others. Ana has been called a rising star in media by publications such as Nylon and Teen Vogue. (Her mother, meanwhile, calls her "the coolest person" she knows.)
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸