French, Scandi, and New York Women Are All About This Easy Outfit Formula

After traveling across Europe and the U.S. this summer, I've found the singular outfit combination that's universal to nearly every stylish person out there: a simple tank top or T-shirt paired with a button-down shirt. Whether you're wearing this foolproof look with jeans, running shorts, or a maxi skirt, the timeless dress-shirt layering look is perfect for a polished yet simple outfit formula, especially in between the seasons.

As summer slowly starts to set and shoppers begin their hunt for cool fall pieces, the button-down–and–T-shirt combo has never looked better. If you're looking for an outfit that'll seamlessly work in transitional weather, look no further.

Below, browse some inspiration on how to style a simple button-down with a tank top or T-shirt, and then shop our favorite transitional pieces for the season ahead.

How to style: White button-down + khaki pants + white tank top + heeled black sandals + black belt

How to style: White button-down + white T-shirt + black maxi skirt + black slingbacks + thin leather belt

How to style: Striped button-down + white tank top + Adidas shorts + loafers

How to style: White button-down + white T-shirt + black capri pants + skinny bag + strappy mules

How to style: White button-down + white T-shirt + gray trousers + brown leather belt + brown sandals

How to style: Baby-blue button-down + white T-shirt + white denim maxi skirt + black leather belt

How to style: Blue button-down + white T-shirt + slouchy jeans + black sweater draped over shoulders

How to style: Striped button-down + white T-shirt + black slip skirt + black sandals

