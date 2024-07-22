Rochelle Humes Just Wore London's #1 Dress Trend with the Most-Elevated Trainer Colour
Stepping out in London over the weekend, Rochelle Humes wore a classic summer pairing that I've spotted all over the capital's streets this season. Adapting to the changeable British weather, Humes layered a distressed leather bomber jacket over the rising dress trend that's taking off right now. Skimming the body before flaring out at the waist, Humes chose a tank top dress to weave a casual element into her weekend look, whilst providing a comfortable base that she could accessorise with ease.
In a rich olive green shade, Humes's dress features a voluminous skirt that flared out into an A-line silhouette, stopping short of her ankles. Completing the look with an earthy colour pairing, Humes selected a pair of brown Adidas trainers with cream laces and stripes. A fresh alternative to white and black trainers, the brown trainer trend is on the up right now—injecting a warm flush of colour into a look, and grounding a summer outfit with a rich and wearable hue.
Sticking to the brown colour trend, Humes's accessorised her look with The Row's Margaux bag in brown suede and wore a tortoise shell pair of sunglasses over her eyes.
Having created a comfortable ensemble with help of the vest top dress trend and a cushioned pair of brown trainers, Humes' weekend outfit channelled London-girl style in the chicest way. Inspired by her relaxed get-up, read on to shop Humes' look here, as well as discover our edit of the best tank top dresses and brown trainers to buy now.
SHOP ROCHELLE HUMES'S DRESS-AND-TRAINER OUTFIT:
Shop this pretty olive green dress whilst it's on sale.
Style this with a simple tank throughout the rest of summer, before wearing with a warm knit come autumn.
SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST TANK-TOP DRESSES AND BROWN TRAINERS:
I always come back to M&S for their pretty summer dresses.
These super-cushioned trainers ensure a comfortable stride.
The brown accessories trend is taking off this summer.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Having worked in the fashion industry since her time at university—where she obtained a BA in Journalism from University of the Arts London, Natalie's experience spans journalistic and styling roles. In the early stages of her career Natalie predominately worked on editorial shoots for fashion publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK, before moving into journalism roles.
On completion of her degree she interned in the editorial team at British Vogue and later went on to freelance for the publication. Here, she developed her interest in reporting on the latest fashion news and trends. Inspired by the dynamic nature of the industry, Natalie went on to write for other lifestyle and fashion brands and publications before taking on the role as News Writer for Who What Wear.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Focusing on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion, Natalie reports on a daily basis, ensuring that she remains ahead of the trends. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.
