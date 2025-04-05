Wear This Flattering Dress Trend If You Want to Look More French
Kaia Gerber may not be French, but she certainly knows how to dress like she is. Her classic yet modern aesthetic is right in step with that of a chic Parisian, and it was on full display last night in NYC. While attending the Broadway opening of Good Night, and Good Luck with her family, Gerber opted for a French girl-favorite dress trend that's incredibly flattering: an apron dress.
Apron dresses, featuring a high square neck with thin straps and oftentimes a low back, are usually in the form of a mini shift dress or a flared midi dress. Gerber opted for the latter—am incredibly elegant black midi dress, which she paired with black pumps.
Now that dress season is here, consider Gerber's outfit your PSA to start shopping for an elegant apron dress. Keep scrolling to pick your favorite new dress.
On Kaia Gerber
On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Laurine Pumps ($580)
On Chic French Women
Shop Flattering Apron Dresses
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
