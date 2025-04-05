Wear This Flattering Dress Trend If You Want to Look More French

Kaia Gerber may not be French, but she certainly knows how to dress like she is. Her classic yet modern aesthetic is right in step with that of a chic Parisian, and it was on full display last night in NYC. While attending the Broadway opening of Good Night, and Good Luck with her family, Gerber opted for a French girl-favorite dress trend that's incredibly flattering: an apron dress.

Apron dresses, featuring a high square neck with thin straps and oftentimes a low back, are usually in the form of a mini shift dress or a flared midi dress. Gerber opted for the latter—am incredibly elegant black midi dress, which she paired with black pumps.

Now that dress season is here, consider Gerber's outfit your PSA to start shopping for an elegant apron dress. Keep scrolling to pick your favorite new dress.

On Kaia Gerber

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Kaia Gerber: Repetto Laurine Pumps ($580)

(Image credit: Aeon/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Chic French Women

Shop Flattering Apron Dresses

Reformation Orson Linen Dress $278 SHOP NOW

Posse Lori Dress $429 SHOP NOW

ASTR the Label Bow Back A-Line Dress $99 SHOP NOW

By Anthropologie High-Neck Seamed Midi Dress $178 SHOP NOW

Abercrombie & Fitch Linen-Blend Apron Mini Dress $70 SHOP NOW

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Ambra Mini Dress $280 SHOP NOW

Reformation Jovana Dress $278 SHOP NOW

Posse Rio Linen Mini Dress $270 SHOP NOW