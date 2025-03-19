Laura Harrier Just Wore This Underrated Flat-Shoe Trend With Baggy Jeans in L.A.

Shoe-lovers, rejoice! Comfort and style unite in the latest footwear to take over Hollywood: velvet smoking slippers. They're a classic combination of structured design and luxurious fabric. These low-profile shoes are the missing ingredient in any "throw on and go" outfit. Consider them a more refined version of flip-flops or Birkenstocks without the clunkiness of a clog. And Laura Harrier knows precisely how to wear them.

Recently, the actress was spotted in L.A. wearing a classic version of the shoe style in a rich ochre velvet. She wore them with baggy blue jeans, a white tank, and a cotton jacket. Her neutral shoes added an element of luxury to this otherwise utilitarian look. And we're 100% here for it.

Keep scrolling to see how Harrier styled this chic footwear, and then shop our favorite pairs of velvet smoking slippers available now. They're the ideal footwear for transitioning from winter to spring, provided the forecast in your area skews more toward sunshine than snow by mid-March. Worst case scenario? They're still slippers, so you can wear them inside and feel fancy at home.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop Velvet Smoking Slippers

Vibi Venezia Velvet Slippers $112 SHOP NOW This Italian brand is a favorite of fashion editors.

Flabelus Elinor Flats $150 SHOP NOW Espadrille-like stitching adds a European flair to this slipper.

Mango Velour Slippers $60 SHOP NOW Plum-colored velvet? Now that's posh.

Birdies Starling Velvet Flats $98 SHOP NOW Birdies has made an affordable version of this iconic shoe since the brand launched in 2015.

Vibi Venezia Furlana Velvet Mules $155 SHOP NOW Harrier has also been spotted wearing a slip-on version of the trend.