Laura Harrier Just Wore This Underrated Flat-Shoe Trend With Baggy Jeans in L.A.

Shoe-lovers, rejoice! Comfort and style unite in the latest footwear to take over Hollywood: velvet smoking slippers. They're a classic combination of structured design and luxurious fabric. These low-profile shoes are the missing ingredient in any "throw on and go" outfit. Consider them a more refined version of flip-flops or Birkenstocks without the clunkiness of a clog. And Laura Harrier knows precisely how to wear them.

Recently, the actress was spotted in L.A. wearing a classic version of the shoe style in a rich ochre velvet. She wore them with baggy blue jeans, a white tank, and a cotton jacket. Her neutral shoes added an element of luxury to this otherwise utilitarian look. And we're 100% here for it.

Keep scrolling to see how Harrier styled this chic footwear, and then shop our favorite pairs of velvet smoking slippers available now. They're the ideal footwear for transitioning from winter to spring, provided the forecast in your area skews more toward sunshine than snow by mid-March. Worst case scenario? They're still slippers, so you can wear them inside and feel fancy at home.

Shop Velvet Smoking Slippers

Laguna Velvet Slippers
Vibi Venezia
Velvet Slippers

This Italian brand is a favorite of fashion editors.

Elinor Flat
Flabelus
Elinor Flats

Espadrille-like stitching adds a European flair to this slipper.

Mango velour slippers
Mango
Velour Slippers

Plum-colored velvet? Now that's posh.

Starling Velvet Flats
Birdies
Starling Velvet Flats

Birdies has made an affordable version of this iconic shoe since the brand launched in 2015.

Furlana Velvet Mules
Vibi Venezia
Furlana Velvet Mules

Harrier has also been spotted wearing a slip-on version of the trend.

Friulane Amaretto slippers in velvet
Five Forty the Label
Friulane Amaretto

An ideal blend of elegance and comfort.

