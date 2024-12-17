Sabrina Carpenter Just Dressed Exactly How L.A. Girls Do When They Visit NYC During Winter

It girl Sabrina Carpenter has been booked and busy this holiday season, and for celebs, that means a significant amount of time is probably being spent in NYC. It goes without saying that New York City is significantly chillier in the winter than Los Angeles, Carpenter's place of residence. That said, she wore the perfect outfit for a recent day out in NYC.

The reason I say Carpenter's look was L.A. girl-coded is because it was cool, casual, and colorful. While a typical NYC winter look may have been a black wool coat, black jeans, and knee boots, Carpenter opted for a light blue puffer jacket, light-wash flared jeans, and chunky black boots. She accessorized with an Emi Jay hair clip, black sunglasses, and a Loewe shoulder bag. She looked every bit the L.A. girl, yet completely appropriate for a chilly winter day in NYC.

If you're into Carpenter's style, keep scrolling to shop her look along with more colorful puffers to wear in NYC, L.A., or anywhere else that drops below 50 degrees this winter.

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Loewe bag; Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($34)

