Sabrina Carpenter Just Dressed Exactly How L.A. Girls Do When They Visit NYC During Winter

It girl Sabrina Carpenter has been booked and busy this holiday season, and for celebs, that means a significant amount of time is probably being spent in NYC. It goes without saying that New York City is significantly chillier in the winter than Los Angeles, Carpenter's place of residence. That said, she wore the perfect outfit for a recent day out in NYC.

The reason I say Carpenter's look was L.A. girl-coded is because it was cool, casual, and colorful. While a typical NYC winter look may have been a black wool coat, black jeans, and knee boots, Carpenter opted for a light blue puffer jacket, light-wash flared jeans, and chunky black boots. She accessorized with an Emi Jay hair clip, black sunglasses, and a Loewe shoulder bag. She looked every bit the L.A. girl, yet completely appropriate for a chilly winter day in NYC.

If you're into Carpenter's style, keep scrolling to shop her look along with more colorful puffers to wear in NYC, L.A., or anywhere else that drops below 50 degrees this winter.

Sabrina Carpenter wearing a blue puffer in NYC

(Image credit: JosiahW/Backgrid)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Loewe bag; Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($34)

Shop the Look

Hydrenalite™ 600 Fill Power Down Jacket
The North Face
Hydrenalite 600 Fill Power Down Jacket in Midnight Petrol

Conrad Cashmere Turtleneck
Reformation
Conrad Cashmere Turtleneck

Los Angeles High Waist Flare Leg Jeans
Mavi Jeans
Los Angeles High Waist Flare Leg Jeans

Lenora Chelsea Boot
COACH
Lenora Chelsea Boots

55mm Irregular Sunglasses
Prada
55mm Irregular Sunglasses

Big Effing Clip
Emi Jay
Big Effing Clip

Shop More Blue Puffers

Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket
Free People
Pippa Packable Puffer Jacket

Aritzia, The Super Puff - cliMATTE
Aritzia
The Super Puff - cliMATTE

Solid Cotton Candy Puffer
Free People
Solid Cotton Candy Puffer

Stand Collar Puffer Jacket
Sam Edelman
Stand Collar Puffer Jacket

Cozy Cocoon Puffer Jacket
Zella
Cozy Cocoon Puffer Jacket

Ronney Water Resistant Crop Puffer Jacket
UGG
Ronney Water Resistant Crop Puffer Jacket

