Sabrina Carpenter Just Dressed Exactly How L.A. Girls Do When They Visit NYC During Winter
It girl Sabrina Carpenter has been booked and busy this holiday season, and for celebs, that means a significant amount of time is probably being spent in NYC. It goes without saying that New York City is significantly chillier in the winter than Los Angeles, Carpenter's place of residence. That said, she wore the perfect outfit for a recent day out in NYC.
The reason I say Carpenter's look was L.A. girl-coded is because it was cool, casual, and colorful. While a typical NYC winter look may have been a black wool coat, black jeans, and knee boots, Carpenter opted for a light blue puffer jacket, light-wash flared jeans, and chunky black boots. She accessorized with an Emi Jay hair clip, black sunglasses, and a Loewe shoulder bag. She looked every bit the L.A. girl, yet completely appropriate for a chilly winter day in NYC.
If you're into Carpenter's style, keep scrolling to shop her look along with more colorful puffers to wear in NYC, L.A., or anywhere else that drops below 50 degrees this winter.
On Sabrina Carpenter: Loewe bag; Emi Jay Big Effing Clip ($34)
Shop the Look
Shop More Blue Puffers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
