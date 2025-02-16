Sabrina Carpenter Made Cropped Pants Look So Elegant With This Classic Heel Trend

It turns out that cropped black pants are perfectly in step with Sabrina Carpenter's signature retro aesthetic, and she just proved it. While out and about in NYC on Valentine's Day, Carpenter skipped the pink and red in favor of an all-black outfit accessorized with an oversized leopard-print scarf. The mid-calf slim pant, which she paired with a fur-trimmed stitched blazer, would've taken on a coquette French air if she'd worn them with, say, ballet flats, but Carpenter usually sticks to heels, and opted for a trend that makes cropped pants look infinitely more elegant.

The heel trend I'm referring to is slingback kitten heels (in Carpenter's case, a Prada pair). Kitten heels—especially slingback ones—are a great alternative to flats with cropped pants, as ultra-high heels can look a bit odd with them. The lower stiletto heel looks just right, and keeps the pants from looking dated. Although baggy floor-sweeping puddle pants are still "in", all signs are pointing to cropped pants (especially skinny ones like Carpenter's) making a comeback this spring.

With that, get ahead of the game and shop a handful of cropped black pants and slingback kitten heels to wear with them.

(Image credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Backgrid)

(Image credit: BeautifulSignatureIG/Backgrid)

On Sabrina Carpenter: Prada Re-Nylon and Leather Top-Handle Bag ($3000) and Slingback Pumps ($1200)

