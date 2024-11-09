Katie Holmes Wore the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans
It's evident that Katie Holmes was watching the S/S 25 runways (sometimes from the front row) because she's already wearing one of 2025's biggest color trends. This week in NYC, Holmes paired the pretty 2025 color trend everyone in fashion is buzzing about with the item it arguably looks the best with: blue jeans. The color trend I’m alluding to is powder pink, which was prominent in the S/S 25 collections of Khaite, Prada, Loewe, and Chanel, to name just a few.
For the mild fall day, Holmes wore the trend in the form of a pink button-down shirt over a white Leset T-shirt. She paired the shirts with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats (a fun choice). I personally love the combination of powder pink and denim, and I think everyone else will too, once the pretty color trend starts heating up as we move into 2025.
With that, keep scrolling to see the powder pink trend on Katie Holmes and the runways, and shop pink pieces for yourself to get ahead of the trend curve.
On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee ($78)
Powder Pink on the S/S 25 Runway
Prada
Khaite
Miu Miu
Shop Powder Pink Pieces to Wear With Jeans
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
-
Katie Holmes Made This Outdated Leggings-and-Boots Outfit Feel Just Right for 2025
A combo I will live in.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
Katie Holmes Just Wore the Elegant Boot Color New Yorkers Are Abandoning Black For
Take note.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I Live in Brooklyn—These Are the 5 Current Trends I Never See People Wearing
Buzzier than burgundy and suede.
By Natalie Cantell
-
Katie Holmes, Kendall Jenner, and Dua Lipa Just Wore the Rich-Looking Color Trend French Women Love
Classic and chic.
By Judith Jones
-
Hailey Bieber Wore the Pant Color Trend Fashion People in Europe Are Buying in 2024
It's as useful as black.
By Allyson Payer
-
Katie Holmes Wore the Pant Trend That'll Earn Way More Compliments Than Jeans
"Where'd you get those?"
By Eliza Huber
-
Black Shoes, Watch Out—This Alternative Color Is Chicer, More Elegant, and Just as Classic
Brown *just might* be the new black.
By Copelyn Bengel
-
Sorry, Silver—Sofia Richie Just Wore the Color Trend That'll Dominate in 2025
She's not the only one.
By Eliza Huber