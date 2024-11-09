Katie Holmes Wore the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans

Allyson Payer
By
published
in News

It's evident that Katie Holmes was watching the S/S 25 runways (sometimes from the front row) because she's already wearing one of 2025's biggest color trends. This week in NYC, Holmes paired the pretty 2025 color trend everyone in fashion is buzzing about with the item it arguably looks the best with: blue jeans. The color trend I’m alluding to is powder pink, which was prominent in the S/S 25 collections of Khaite, Prada, Loewe, and Chanel, to name just a few.

For the mild fall day, Holmes wore the trend in the form of a pink button-down shirt over a white Leset T-shirt. She paired the shirts with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats (a fun choice). I personally love the combination of powder pink and denim, and I think everyone else will too, once the pretty color trend starts heating up as we move into 2025.

With that, keep scrolling to see the powder pink trend on Katie Holmes and the runways, and shop pink pieces for yourself to get ahead of the trend curve.

Katie Holmes wearing a pink top and jeans

(Image credit: Mega/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee ($78)

Powder Pink on the S/S 25 Runway

Prada

Prada S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite

Khaite S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu

Miu Miu S/S 25 runway

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Shop Powder Pink Pieces to Wear With Jeans

Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater
J.Crew
Brushed Cashmere Relaxed Crewneck Sweater

Puma Speedcat Og Sneakers
Puma
Speedcat OG Sneakers

Sheer Merino Top
& Other Stories
Sheer Merino Top

Zole Lace-Trimmed Crepe Midi Skirt
SIEDRÉS
Zole Lace-Trimmed Crepe Midi Skirt

V-Neck Cashmere Sweater
H&M
V-Neck Cashmere Sweater

Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag
Gucci
Jackie Small Patent-Leather Shoulder Bag

English Factory Color Block Polo Knit Top
English Factory
Color Block Polo Knit Top

Perforated Italian Leather Belt
J.Crew
Perforated Italian Leather Belt

Explore More:
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸