Katie Holmes Wore the Pretty 2025 Color Trend Everyone Will Pair With Jeans

It's evident that Katie Holmes was watching the S/S 25 runways (sometimes from the front row) because she's already wearing one of 2025's biggest color trends. This week in NYC, Holmes paired the pretty 2025 color trend everyone in fashion is buzzing about with the item it arguably looks the best with: blue jeans. The color trend I’m alluding to is powder pink, which was prominent in the S/S 25 collections of Khaite, Prada, Loewe, and Chanel, to name just a few.



For the mild fall day, Holmes wore the trend in the form of a pink button-down shirt over a white Leset T-shirt. She paired the shirts with straight-leg jeans and red ballet flats (a fun choice). I personally love the combination of powder pink and denim, and I think everyone else will too, once the pretty color trend starts heating up as we move into 2025.



With that, keep scrolling to see the powder pink trend on Katie Holmes and the runways, and shop pink pieces for yourself to get ahead of the trend curve.

(Image credit: Mega/GC Images/Getty Images)

On Katie Holmes: Leset Pointelle Short Sleeve Tee ($78)

Powder Pink on the S/S 25 Runway

Prada

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Khaite

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

Miu Miu

(Image credit: Launchmetrics Spotlight)

