I'm Telling All My Friends About the Elevated Brand NYC's Coolest Fashion Girls Already Know About

In an era dominated by an influx of fashion brands, one label is emerging as a softly spoken secret among those who appreciate exquisite craftsmanship and understated elegance. This discreet yet compelling label, Eaves, is carving out a niche in the market with a mantra that resonates: buy less, buy better. If you’re already familiar, consider yourself part of the in-the-know style set; if not, prepare to unearth your next fashion obsession.

Like many brands, Eaves didn’t rise to prominence overnight. Launched by Susan Ahn, a former merchandising executive from Marc Jacobs and Anthropologie, it began as a humble venture in 2011 with a charming boutique in Philadelphia. Using her extensive background in fashion, Ahn curated a collection for the local clientele that ranged from stunning 18K heirloom jewelry to impeccably crafted sweatshirts and thoughtfully chosen gifts. Fast forward to fall 2024, when a pivotal moment arrived—Eaves caught the attention of the billion-dollar retailer Revolve, marking a transformative shift for the brand. In just a few months, Eaves became a highly coveted on Revolve.

The minimalist brand offers a captivating range of pieces from cinch-waist blazers to effortlessly chic wide-leg trousers, each radiating an air of easy elegance and versatility. As Divya Mathur, Chief Merchandising Officer and Fashion Director at Revolve, told us, Eaves’ outerwear is particularly alluring. "Outerwear is a standout category for Eaves, especially the structured wool coats and supple leather styles," she shared. "Knitwear is another strong performer; staples like the Christopher Sweater offer the perfect mix of cashmere and wool, with just the right touch of relaxed slouch."

On Sophie Suchan: Eaves Mendoza Leather Jacket ($498)

The surge in Eaves’ popularity reflects its commitment to elevated basics and speaks to a broader conversation within fashion—a persistent yearning for subtlety and appreciation of nuanced detail amidst a sea of flashy, attention-grabbing attire. “That’s why labels like Toteme and Eterne are thriving and why we continue to witness new contenders emerge—from TWP to the thrilling relaunch of Calvin Klein,” Mathur explained. "Eaves perfectly strikes that balance, delivering wardrobe essentials with a distinct fashion perspective at a more accessible price point."

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

On Nikki Chwatt: Eaves Aura Crop Bomber Jacket ($248)

A quick scroll through my feed and a glance at the brand’s tagged photos on Instagram reveals how this Philadelphia-based treasure has quietly earned its place among influencers and style icons—and it's been impossible to ignore. This buzz influenced me to turn to Revolve and purchase a few standout pieces from Eaves to try and review. If you're curious to see which six items made the cut and hear my thoughts on them, keep scrolling.

Klaire Knit Cardigan

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: There’s something about a navy cardigan that feels more polished than one in black, gray, or white. I’ve noticed several fashion influencers in New York and Paris wear this colored knit, which inspired me to try Eaves' version. The sweater feels incredibly soft and high-quality, thanks to its cashmere, wool, nylon, and polyester blend. I love the contrast between the relaxed, effortless fit—characterized by the dropped shoulders and slim v-neckline—and the semi-tight ribbed hem. I plan to wear this elevated basic on repeat for the rest of winter with jeans and wide-leg pants and throughout spring with capris and lightweight maxi skirts.

Sizing Tip: Runs large, size down one. The sleeves run long.

Shop the piece:

EAVES Klaire Knit Cardigan $175 SHOP NOW

Naiara Skirt

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: I won't judge you if you don't already own a black mini skirt, but I highly recommend adding one to your wardrobe as soon as possible, especially this one. The quality is exceptional, making it feel like its worth more than just $165. My favorite aspect of it is that it has the perfect length—it’s mini but not excessively short. This skirt is a must-buy.

Sizing Tip: Runs true to size

Shop the piece:

EAVES Naiara Skirt $165 SHOP NOW

Melange Suiting Cinched Blazer

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: This silhouette is streamlined, figure-highlighting, and super chic. The broad shoulder design further enhances the appearance of a cinched waist, and the gray melange fabric contributes both depth and visual interest to the garment. If you already own a basic single- or double-breasted black blazer but are looking to add to your collection, make this your next purchase.

Sizing Tip: Runs true to size

Shop the piece:

EAVES Melange Suiting Cinched Blazer $295 SHOP NOW

Naiara Dress

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: Leave it to Eaves to make the perfect LBD. With its sleek and simple silhouette, this piece features a beautifully tailored waist that hugs and accentuates the curves perfectly, while the striking square neckline infuses a modern twist. These thoughtful details elevate this timeless staple, ensuring it stands out.

Sizing Tip: Runs true to size, but if you have a large chest, size up one

Shop the piece:

EAVES Naiara Dress $235 SHOP NOW

Sinai Top

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: I had high hopes for this top, but unfortunately, it didn't meet my expectations. I loved the elegant slight boat neck design, the asymmetrical sleeves, and the pintuck details at the waist, which were very flattering. However, the lightweight crepe fabric didn’t feel luxurious and didn’t drape well on my body. I think my short torso may be the issue. If you have a long torso, I would recommend this piece. Keep in mind that the fabric is semi-sheer, so undergarments may be visible.

Sizing Tip: Runs true to size

Shop the piece:

EAVES Sinai Top $185 SHOP NOW

Phora Pants

(Image credit: @nikki.chwatt)

My Review: There had to be a good reason why these pants are the 14th best-selling pair on Revolve, so I had to find out. They feature a simple design with a concealed hook-and-bar closure, front pleat details, and a wide-leg hem. The sleek lines and floor-grazing length make you look polished with just this pair of pants. Although they were extremely long and baggy on me, I still liked them because of the thick fabric that holds its shape well while still being lightweight enough to move comfortably with the body. Since I bought a small I will exchange them for an XS and then take them to get tailored.

Sizing Tips: Runs large, size down one; Women 5'5" and under will have to get these tailored

Shop the piece:

EAVES Phora Pants $245 SHOP NOW

Shop more pieces from Eaves

EAVES Mae Knit Top $165 SHOP NOW I know you have good taste if you own a quarter-sleeve sweater.

EAVES Rinah Pants $225 SHOP NOW "The perfect shade of gray and a tapered leg make these pants incredibly flattering," says Mathur. "Their versatility is what sets them apart—pair them with a tonal cashmere sweater, an oversize leather tote, and white kitten heels for a chic office look. For an effortless transition to dinner, swap in a black corset top, a leather bomber, black gloves, and high heels."

EAVES Golan Top $125 SHOP NOW I love this sexy little tank top for date night.

EAVES Naiara Shorts $175 SHOP NOW Whether you wear these with or without sheer tights, you'll get a lot of wear out of them.

EAVES Formosa Leather Coat $628 SHOP NOW This seriously looks triple its price.

EAVES Shani Jacket $355 SHOP NOW Shop the matching Shani Shorts ($195).

EAVES Golan Dress $265 SHOP NOW Pair with strappy sandals and a clutch for a chic springtime look.

EAVES Noam Top $105 SHOP NOW Eaves nailed the scarf top trend in the most timeless way.