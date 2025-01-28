Kylie Jenner Just Wore Taylor Swift’s Favorite Skirt Trend to the Chanel Show in Paris

(Image credit: Marc Piasecki/Wire Image/Getty Images)

So, is Kylie Jenner a Chanel girl now? That certainly seems to be the case, as she just attended its Haute Couture show in Paris decked out in a full Chanel tweed look. (It's also worth mentioning that Jenner's boyfriend Timothée Chalamet has been wearing pieces from the brand out and about as of late—including crossbody bags similar to the one Jenner wore to the show.) Specifically, Jenner wore a cropped white jacket and matching skirt accessorized with a chain belt, block-heel slingback shoes, cat-eye sunglasses, and two Chanel bags. She looked like the picture of a cool Chanel girl.

It's not often that Jenner's style is compared with Taylor Swift's but they seem to be on the same wavelength when it comes to skirt trends, as Jenner opted to wear a style that Swift has worn on countless occasions: a pleated miniskirt. In fact, I could see Swift wearing Jenner's entire outfit, especially given that she has a newfound penchant for wearing head-to-toe designer gear (including a full Chanel look to a recent Chiefs playoff game). The fun, flirty skirt trend is one that I expect to stick around for awhile, especially given the strong endorsements of these two celebrity heavy-hitters.

Keep scrolling to see Jenner's look, as well as a few reminders of Swift's fondness of pleated miniskirts, and shop some of my favorites for your own wardrobe.

Kylie Jenner at Chanel

On Kylie Jenner: Chanel jacket, skirt, shoes, bags, and sunglasses

Taylor Swift Wearing Pleated Miniskirts

On Taylor Swift: Guest in Residence jacket; Maje bag; Christian Louboutin shoes

On Taylor Swift: Vivienne Westwood shirt and boots; Ramy Brook skirt, Stella McCartney bag

